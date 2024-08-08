Highlights Martin Zubimendi is Liverpool's top-choice target for the summer transfer window.

Real Sociedad is making efforts to convince Zubimendi to stay at the club.

Zubimendi's stats compared to Wataru Endo show his strong defensive capabilities.

Liverpool are pushing to sign Martin Zubimendi, but Real Sociedad have launched a 'charm offensive' to try and convince him to stay at the club, according to The Times journalist Paul Joyce.

The Reds are in the market to sign a midfielder this summer after a quiet transfer window so far. Liverpool are yet to make a new signing for the senior squad since Arne Slot has arrived through the door, but they are pushing to bring Zubimendi to Anfield.

Real Sociedad Trying to Convince Zubimendi to Stay

He's Liverpool's top-choice target

According to a report from Joyce of The Times, Real Sociedad have launched a 'charm offensive' to try and convince Zubimendi to turn down Liverpool and stay at the club. The Spanish midfielder has a £51m release clause in his contract, and the Reds have identified him as their top target for the summer transfer window.

Martin Zubimendi's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Wataru Endo Martin Zubimendi Wataru Endo Pass completion percentage 85.7 88.0 Percentage of dribblers tackled 54.8 32.8 Clearances 1.83 1.62 Tackles 1.66 2.51 Interceptions 1.25 1.05 Blocks 1.12 1.26

Wataru Endo was signed last summer to plug the defensive midfield gap for Liverpool, but Zubimendi is a player more suited to Arne Slot's style of football. The 25-year-old has played in a possession-based style for both Spain and Real Sociedad, and Slot will be looking to implement a similar system at Anfield.

Sources have recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Zubimendi does want to make the move to Liverpool this summer as he's convinced by the project on offer. The Reds have made positive contact with the midfielder and are progressing in convincing him to join the Merseyside club.

The Athletic have recently reported that Real Sociedad were convinced that Zubimendi would be leaving the club this summer, despite their clear efforts to try and convince him to stay. The prospect of moving to the Premier League could be too much for Zubimendi to turn down as he looks to take the next step in his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Zubimendi has made 188 appearances for Real Sociedad since coming through the youth academy.

Related Liverpool's Interest in £75m Star is '100% Confirmed' The Reds could make a last-minute swoop for the Englishman, Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Liverpool Working on Other Deals

A midfielder was the priority

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Liverpool are working on other deals alongside the potential signing of Zubimendi. Adding another midfielder was always their priority during the summer transfer window, but Romano expects the Reds to make another signing before the deadline.

The Merseyside outfit have been linked with a move to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, but any deal will be difficult to get over the line considering his importance to Eddie Howe's side.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored