When Rodri came off at half-time in the Euro 2024 final, England fans were more hopeful than ever that this was the year to break their major tournament curse. The ever-consistent Manchester City midfielder was replaced by Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, though, who was mightily impressive and played a key role in La Roja's 2-1 victory.

Zubimendi has been a consistent figure in the Sociedad midfield in recent years, having joined the club in 2011. The 25-year-old has attracted interest from Barcelona and other elite European suitors in the last couple of transfer windows but has been reluctant to move. Following his impressive displays for club and country in the past year, Premier League clubs are now vying for his signature ahead of the 30th August deadline. Here is everything you need to know about Zubimendi, as Liverpool have become the latest club to register serious interest in the defensive midfielder.

Career

Zubimendi started his career at Antiguoko in 2006 before joining Real Sociedad at the age of 12 in 2011. His first senior appearance came five years later for Real Sociedad C - transitioning to Real Sociedad B a year later, where he made 50 appearances. In 2018, the midfielder signed a four-year contract with the club, making his debut appearance for the first team in April 2018.

In the next few seasons, Zubimendi cemented his place as a starter, helping Txuri-urdin win the Copa del Rey in 2021. He has also helped Sociedad finish in the top six of La Liga in four consecutive seasons, playing in both the Europa League and the Champions League. In the 2023/24 campaign, the Spanish outfit lost in the last 16 to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old has made 10 appearances for his country, making his debut in June 2021. Given the presence of Rodri in the number six role, he has found it hard to break into the team. The City midfielder's injury in the Euro 2024 final paved the way for Zubimendi to display his qualities against a talented England team. Over the course of the tournament, he played 140 minutes, including the full 90 against Albania in the group stage.

Martin Zubimendi Career Statistics Club/Country Appearances Goals Assists Real Sociedad B 50 4 1 Real Sociedad 188 8 7 Spain 10 0 0

Position

Over 70% of Zubimendi's games have seen him deployed in the number six position. Last season, he was often played next to Mikel Merino in a double pivot or as a sole pivot with two number eights ahead of him on either side. In the Euro 2024 final against England, he came on alongside Fabian Ruiz in a 4-2-3-1 shape, with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams on both wings. Nick Wright of Sky Sports explained why the Spanish midfielder is in demand:

"England fans could hardly believe their luck when Rodri was forced off with an injury halfway through the European Championship final against Spain. But it is a measure of the quality of his replacement that their linchpin's absence barely made a ripple. "If anything, Spain got better following Zubimendi's introduction. "Mikel Oyarzabal's late strike won it in the end but his Real Sociedad team-mate was similarly influential, quietly completing all but two of his passes, winning all five of his duels and making more tackles than anyone else as Spain suffocated Gareth Southgate's side."

Zubimendi is an adaptable player who can play in different systems. His strengths lie as the deepest midfielder, picking up the ball from the defence and the goalkeeper to begin the first phase of the build-up in possession. It is no surprise that Liverpool are chasing his signature due to their search for a number six, which began last summer. They ended up getting Wataru Endo, but Slot has been reluctant to use the 31-year-old. In fact, he has played both Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch in the deeper position, highlighting the need for a specialist in this area.

Zubimendi Stats Via Position Position Appearances Goals Assists Defensive Midfield 143 7 5 Central Midfield 54 3 1 Centre-Back 1 0 0

Style of Play

Once described as the "Gen-Z Sergio Busquets", Zubimendi's main strengths undoubtedly lie in possession. He is a player who looks to drop to the base of a midfield, even between the centre backs on occasions, in order to pick the ball up from deep and progress his team up the pitch. This often means that the 25-year-old is facing his own goal, receiving the ball under intense pressure from the opposition.

Ultimately, Zubimendi holds the key to Sociedad's press-baiting build-up, as explained by his 86% pass completion rate last season, which was above the 82.4% average for midfielders in Europe's top five leagues. His press resistance and ability to control the game with short, accurate passes when being pressed make him an attractive prospect for elite sides. This is especially important in the Premier League, where brave, deep build-up has become a fundamental part of a lot of team's tactical identities. Ivan Fuente, who is the La Liga expert at Transfermarkt, said:

“He is probably the best central midfielder in La Liga. He is very precise with his passing and he’s able to break lines with the ball while under pressure. He is heir to the dynasty of Spanish midfielders such as Xabi Alonso, Busquets, and Rodri - although he is less physical than all of them. He can win the ball back well but it is very difficult to steal it from him. He showed his level in the Euros final and he’d be a good signing for any top team, especially for those who want to keep the ball.”

Defensively, there might be concerns around Zubimendi's height, as he is under 6 feet, unlike the two best defensive midfielders, Rodri and Declan Rice, who are 6' 3" and 6' 1", respectively. However, last season he won 1.55 aerials per 90, which was much higher than the average of 1 for Europe's top five leagues. As well as this, his statistics were above average for ball recoveries and interceptions, highlighting his all-round game.

Thom Harris of The Athletic spoke about Zubimendi's defensive profile in depth back in the summer of 2023. He said:

"Zubimendi's athleticism and defensive instinct make him an excellent sweeper for when his side loses the ball and concedes a quick counter-attack. While he doesn't possess searing pace, his ability to read the game means he is rarely out of position, only taking drastic action when absolutely necessary."

Zubimendi's Defensive Statistics Defensive Action Average per 90 Average in Europe's Top 5 Leagues Tackles 1.79 2.04 Interceptions 1.18 0.98 Blocks 1.12 1.23 Clearances 1.76 1.31 Aerials Won 1.55 1.00

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal Fight For Signature

Arsenal and Manchester United are "long-term admirers" of Zubimendi, which intensified following Euro 2024. The Sociedad midfielder has a release clause of €60m (£51m), which will need to be paid in full if the Spanish club don't agree to a lower fee, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. Liverpool are the latest club to show significant interest in the player and are currently looking into the specifics of the deal.

Fabrizio Romano spoke to Give Me Sport in July 2024 about the future of Zubimendi this summer amid interest from the Red Devils. He said:

“It's important to say that, for Zubimendi, there is an appreciation from the scouting department. But Zubimendi is a complicated deal because of the price. “There is a €60million release clause, but the player is not desperate to leave the club. He has always been very happy at Real Sociedad. It’s his city, it’s his country, so that's why Zubimendi is not an easy deal. “But there are several options and, for sure, Manchester United are considering doing something in the midfield.”

On 7th August, The Athletic reported that Sociedad expected Zubimendi to agree to a move to Liverpool. Before, it was speculated that the Spanish midfielder was reluctant to make the switch to England, but this latest update suggests a transfer to the Premier League is on the cards this summer. It is expected that the latest on this transfer will accelerate in the coming days and weeks, with the 30th August deadline looming.

Information gathered frrom Transfermarkt, Sky Sports and The Athletic.