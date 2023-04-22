Liverpool can now move on a potential deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount at Anfield this summer, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his midfield options in the upcoming transfer window as the Reds look to revamp their squad.

Liverpool transfer news – Mason Mount

According to Football Insider, the Liverpool board have approved a contract offer for Mount, with the Merseyside outfit pursuing his signature this summer.

Mount, whose current £80,000 per-week contract expires in the summer of 2024, has reportedly rejected a new £200,000 wage as he wants a weekly salary of £250,000.

The 24-year-old’s refusal to pen terms may force the Stamford Bridge outfit to cash in on him this summer, with the west Londoners valuing the academy product at £70m.

Journalist Simon Phillips has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Klopp “really wants” to sign the Portsmouth-born star in the summer market.

And Jacobs believes that Liverpool are in the fortunate position of being able to plan for the transfer window, whilst Chelsea’s ability to spend is less certain.

What has Jacobs said about Liverpool and Mount?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Now will be the right time to sell for Chelsea if they can't agree on terms with Mount.

“Liverpool are fortunate in that they can move now on the player side. Whereas Chelsea have to wait, to some extent, to work out where they are, how much money they need to come in under Financial Fair Play, where they can command fees and who the new manager will be.

“At the moment, I think that gives a suitor an advantage.”

Would Mount be a good signing for Liverpool?

Mount, previously dubbed a “superstar” by CBS Sports’ Adi Joseph, would be an excellent signing for a Liverpool midfield that requires maintenance in the off-season.

The Reds have four midfielders who are out of contract in the summer, indicating that the signature of the Chelsea product would be a necessary addition at Anfield.

The 36-cap England international has made 195 appearances across his career with the Blues, hitting the back of the net 33 times whilst providing 37 assists for his teammates.

Much like the rest of the squad, Mount has struggled for form and fitness this season, as shown by his average WhoScored rating of 6.70 for his Premier League displays this term, ranking him as the 10th-best-performing player in Frank Lampard’s squad.

However, with a pre-season under his belt and the renewed optimism and confidence that the beginning of a campaign brings, Liverpool may feel that the acquisition of Mount would greatly improve their midfield options.