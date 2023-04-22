Liverpool have a 'real possibility' of landing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer, CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has been at the centre of a contract stand-off at Stamford Bridge and could now be set for a move elsewhere in the forthcoming window.

Liverpool latest transfer news - Mason Mount

Recently, The Guardian have revealed that Mount looks 'increasingly likely' to join Liverpool this summer. At the same time, a host of other homegrown Chelsea stars could be set to leave Stamford Bridge in order for the Blues to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also issued an update on the Reds' search for midfielder reinforcements that has given an insight into the state of play surrounding Mount on Twitter, saying: "Ryan Gravenberch wants to play more, this is why Liverpool approached his agent. But Bayern have no intention to negotiate. Bayern position is very clear: they want to keep Gravenberch, feeling shared by the board and Tuchel. Mason Mount remains priority target."

Liverpool have reportedly 'prepared and approved a contract' for the England international as they ramp up their interest in his services, with a potential switch to Anfield said to be of 'major interest' to Mount, as per Football Insider.

The Daily Mail understand that Mount could demand up to £250,000 per week to leave Chelsea, with Newcastle United being another side that have made enquiries into the possibility of bringing him to the North East.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mason Mount?

CBS Sports journalist Jacobs thinks that there is a 'real possibility' that Mount could end up at Anfield in the summer.

Jacobs told GMS: "Keep an eye on Mason Mount. I've said many times that there is a real possibility that Liverpool can land Mason Mount and Jurgen Klopp can get the best out of him. It's been a difficult season for Mount after last season, scoring 11 goals in the Premier League. He's been at Chelsea since he was six and Chelsea will try, for sure. But Mount has already rejected a couple of offers. Liverpool will be able to offer a clearer pitch in terms of both the finances and his role at Liverpool and that could well be tempting to Mount."

What are Mason Mount's stats like this season at Chelsea?

Mount has endured bouts of consistency and inconsistency this season. He has managed to notch three goals and six assists in 35 appearances in 2022/23, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite Chelsea's collective failure to challenge for either a top-four spot or silverware this term, the 24-year-old has still provided some creative intuition in the middle of the park, successfully performing 83 shot-creating actions, as shown on FBRef.

Liverpool are known to be in the market for midfielders this summer and Mount could help to freshen up Klopp's engine room if he was indeed to complete a move to Anfield in the upcoming off-season.