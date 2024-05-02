Highlights Liverpool are reportedly targeting Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer as a priority summer target.

The defensive midfielder has shone undernew incoming Anfield manager Arne Slot in the Netherlands.

Slot has previously said that Wieffers could 'become the best player in the world' if he makes the same leap he already has.

Arne Slot wants Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer to be one of his first signings as Liverpool manager, according to HITC.

Slot is set to take over from Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season and has reportedly eyed Wieffer, who he once described as having the potential to be the ‘best in the world’, as one of his summer priorities.

Wieffer joined Feyenoord from Excelsior in 2022 and played a key part in their Eredivisie title win under Slot last campaign, with 10 goal contributions in 37 matches in all competitions.

Slot Believes Wieffer Can be Best in the World

The 24-year-old has plenty of potential

Wieffer's ability and potential has impressed Slot during their time together at Feyenoord. In recent times, the 6 ft 2 midfielder has established himself as a key member of the Dutch national team, too.

If Slot is to be appointed the next Liverpool manager, he will be joining up with fellow Dutchmen Virgil Van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch, which could attract Wieffer to Anfield.

The 45-year-old manager has made no secret about how much he admires the former FC Twente midfielder during their time together. In fact, he claimed that Wieffer could go on to become one of the world's best.

In a recent interview with Voetbal International, per HITC, Slot claimed:

“Mats Wieffer has made a mega leap in terms of development. I can really enjoy that. “So big that, if he does that again, he will become the best player in the world. That is, of course, unrealistic for any footballer. But Mats can get even better.”

Wieffer Would Slot in Alongside Mac Allister

Slot Often Plays With Two Holding Midfield Players

In terms of where Wieffer could slot in at Liverpool, it’s likely that he would occupy one of the holding midfield roles, in Slot’s favoured 4-2-3-1 formation.

In 42 matches for the Rotterdammers this season, Wieffer has featured 26 times in the holding role, while also contributing four goals and two assists.

The talented midfielder is by no means a one-trick pony though, and has been utilised in a more advanced, box-to-box role as well, where he has contributed two goals and two assists in 16 appearances in red and white.

With Liverpool lacking a top-class natural holding midfield player, Slot may feel that a partnership of Wieffer and Alexis Mac Allister will provide the necessary defensive stability as well as on the ball nous.

Liverpool Could Bring in More Feyenoord Talent

The Dutch team possess an array of young players

Aside from Liverpool's potential pursuit of Wieffer, the club have also been linked with moves for several other up-and-coming Feyenoord stars.

Talented centre-back David Hancko has been linked with a move to Merseyside of late. The left-footed Slovakian is another who has progressed under Slot in the Netherlands, and with Liverpool likely to lose Joel Matip this summer, they may be in the market for a new defender.

The Reds will also be pleased to hear that Hancko has admitted to supporting them, claiming he has been 'crazy about Liverpool' from a young age.

Furthermore, 22-year-old midfielder Quinten Timber, brother of Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, is also reportedly on Liverpool's radar, as the Reds look to build on their already talented team to try and beat Manchester City and the Gunners to lift the Premier League title next season.