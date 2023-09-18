Liverpool are now planning for life without Mohamed Salah next season after the latest transfer twist revealed to GIVEMESPORT by journalist Ben Jacobs.

Salah was subject to heavy interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad Club over the summer, with Jacobs expecting their pursuits to carry across to the next couple of transfer windows.

Liverpool transfer news - Mohamed Salah

It was gearing up to be one of the moves of the summer window, with Premier League and Liverpool legend Salah being courted by big-spenders Al-Ittihad. Springing a move in the final days of the transfer window, the Middle Eastern club had put forward a £150 million transfer proposal to bring Salah to Saudi - one which was swiftly rejected by the Reds.

Undeterred by Liverpool's initial rejection, Al-Ittihad once again returned with another offer, this time after the transfer window for European clubs had slammed shut. According to The Sun, their final offer was in the region of £215 million, which would've constituted a world record purchase.

Instead, Salah has remained at Liverpool this season, where the Egyptian star will continue to rake in around £350,000 per week on his current contract. But there is a feeling that despite the setbacks Al-Ittihad have faced, they could return for his signature when the transfer windows roll back around.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mohamed Salah and Liverpool?

When asked by GIVEMESPORT about the latest in regard to Al-Ittihad's pursuit of Salah's signature, journalist Jacobs admitted the Saudi club remained keen on signing the forward. Suggesting they'll look to bring the 31-year-old to the Middle East later down the line, Jacobs hinted Liverpool are already resigned to losing their talisman.

On the current state of play at Anfield, the reliable reporter said:

“Liverpool are aware that Salah is likely to leave in 2024, even though his contract expires in 2025. And whereas they were able to bat off a £150 million package from Al-Ittihad this summer, it's going to be a lot harder to turn down good money if Salah wants the move in a year's time, because they'll only be a year left on the contract. If Salah commits to Liverpool for this year and then says he wants to go then Liverpool may have to start planning for life without Salah. “That kind of money could be very important to Liverpool over a number of windows as well. And there's absolutely no doubt that the Saudi side is going to return for Salah.”

Who might Liverpool look to replace Mohamed Salah with?

Finding a player capable of providing over 30 G/A contributions consistently each season will likely prove a near-impossible task for the Liverpool recruitment team, but if Jacobs is right, it's a task they've already started on.

A standout name on the European market right now is AC Milan's Rafael Leao. Having helped the Serie A side to the title in 2021/22, the Portuguese winger was once again crucial in Milan's run to the Champions League semi-finals last time around and has started the current campaign in strong form.

Leao boasts an impressive four goals and assists from Milan's opening four Serie A matches, indicating he would have the capability of coming close to matching Salah's extraordinary output for Liverpool.

However, if Liverpool fancied looking closer to home, they could be tempted by West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen. Valued at just above £30 million by Transfermarkt, Bowen will be entering the final year of his contract by the time next summer rolls around, with suggestions he could be the next West Ham player to make the step up to an elite-level club in England.

With over 58 G/A contributions in 137 Premier League matches, the former Hull City attacker has clearly proven himself in the English top flight and could be a shrewd replacement for Salah, should the Egyptian international leave next summer.

Saudi Pro League signings from Premier League Summer 2023 Player From To Riyad Mahrez Man City Al-Ahli Allan Saint Maximin Newcastle Al-Ahli Edouard Mendy Chelsea Al-Ahli Roberto Firmino Liverpool Al-Ahli Ali Al-Zaqan Man City Al-Riyadh Fabinho Liverpool Al-Ittihad N'Golo Kante Chelsea Al-Ittihad Ruben Neves Wolves Al-Hilal Alexandar Mitrovic Fulham Al-Hilal Kalidou Koulibaly Chelsea Al-Hilal Jordan Henderson Liverpool Al-Ettifaq

What's next for Liverpool this season?

Salah's replacement is something Liverpool fans will most probably only have to think about during the next summer transfer window, at the earliest, with the starman having started the current season in fine form for the Merseyside outfit. With two goals and four assists in the league so far this season, Salah doesn't look as if he's unhappy at Anfield, in fact, there is a renewed sense of optimism surrounding their hopes for the campaign.

Salah may get an opportunity to add to his early-season tally on Thursday night, when Liverpool begin their Europa League campaign with a trip to face Austrian side LASK Linz. After that, it's a tricky test at home to West Ham United on Sunday afternoon, before Championship outfit Leicester City make the journey to Anfield for a League Cup third-round tie.