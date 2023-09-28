Highlights Liverpool may need to find a replacement for Mohamed Salah next summer if he leaves the club.

A promising 17-year-old player, who is already at the club, could be given the opportunity to shine on the right wing as a potential successor.

West Ham United star is also being monitored as a potential Salah heir due to his impressive performances in the Premier League.

Liverpool may have to try and find a resolution next summer should Mohamed Salah leave the club and transfer insider Dean Jones name-dropped two potential options for the right flank, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are unbeaten in the Premier League since the new campaign got underway and have only dropped points to Chelsea on the opening weekend.

Liverpool latest news – Ben Doak

The mood in the Anfield camp is much brighter this season. Long gone are the days of a lackadaisical midfield consisting of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner as they have begun to excel with a new-look engine room.

Entering the fray at the club have been Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch as Klopp and his entourage look to regain their status as top four dwellers. After a very promising start to 2023/24, Liverpool look to be back to their best and are on a six-game win streak in all competitions.

But Klopp is always looking ahead and with murmurs of Salah potentially leaving at the end of the season, finding a worthy successor for their 190-goal ace will be nearing the top of the club’s priority list. Of course, finding a like-for-like replacement for the goal gobbler is near on impossible, but it is something they may be forced into doing sooner than they would have liked.

As such, journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ben Doak, 17, could be given enhanced opportunities at the Merseyside-based club this campaign. The reliable reporter also insisted there is a ‘realistic chance’ that Salah ups and leaves in 2024 which, in turn, will give someone of Doak’s ilk the chance to step up to the plate.

Ben Doak 22/23 Stats Premier League 2 UEFA Youth League U18 Premier League Appearances 13 8 5 Goals 4 4 2 Assists 2 4 2 Stats according to Transfermarkt

The four-cap Scotland U21 international has risen up the Liverpool youth ranks to feature seven times for the senior squad, with one coming so far this campaign, albeit for 13 minutes. During pre-season, Doak (via Daily Record) came out to explain the feeling as he notched his first goal under Klopp’s watchful eye…

“It’s a good feeling, it’s my first one [goal] as well. It just feels really good to score in front of all the fans. Obviously I just try and do my best and improve as well.”

Jurgen Klopp could delve into current squad to replace Salah

On the promising 17-year-old, transfer insider Jones has suggested that one of Liverpool's current players - Doak included - could be given the opportunity to shine at right wing in order to prevent Klopp entering the market for a successor. The reliable reporter suggested that Liverpool are blessed with an array of talent at the top of the field to ensure that integrating Doak into proceedings with caution can happen. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

“And also to understand for themselves whether they’re going to need to into the market and sign a premium attacker or if they already have one here at their fingertips. I think that honestly, he [Ben Doak] could actually go and do it. “Especially as Liverpool do already have a cast of forwards that they could lean on to rotate with him. I know that there aren’t necessarily obvious candidates to be Mohamed Salah, but even Dominik Szoboszlai can go out onto the right side if needed. “So I think Doak should be made to feel like he can have a bigger role at Liverpool once Salah goes.”

Jurgen Klopp identifies Premier League-proven Salah replacement worth £60m

Alternatively to Doak and Szoboszlai and whoever else Klopp has in his bag of unexpected tricks, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Jarrod Bowen, dubbed as a £60m player by teammate Michail Antonio, of West Ham United is being monitored as a potential Salah heir. This information corroborates with Liverpool writer and expert Neil Jones’ admission that Klopp and co are long-term admirers of the Englishman, per his exclusive Caught Offside column.

The Leominster-born ace has begun 2023/24 off brightly having scored four goals and assisted another in his side’s opening six Premier League fixtures. To add, he etched himself into Hammers lore last season by grabbing the deciding goal in their famous Europa League Conference final.

Jarrod Bowen - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards West Ham United 164 44 32 12 0 Hull City 131 54 14 8 0 Hereford United 8 1 1 2 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Unlucky to not have more than four England caps under his belt, Bowen signed for the east London-based outfit back in 2020 for £20m-plus on a five-year-deal, per BBC Sport. As such, the deal with his current employers has less than two years to run meaning that Liverpool could be in a strong negotiating position should they table any sort of offer.

Described as ‘unbelievable’ by Klopp himself, Bowen’s topflight expertise would be a sound addition to his star-studded Reds roster, though it’s clear the German tactician is keen to rummage around his current crop before splashing the cash unnecessarily.