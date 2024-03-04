Highlights Liverpool could consider promoting Dave Fallows and Barry Hunter to sporting director roles at Anfield following the announcement of Jurgen Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke's departures.

The Reds are seeking an urgent appointment of a new sporting director before naming a successor to Klopp for the 2024/25 season.

Liverpool are looking to lure Michael Edwards to a return to Anfield while also considering the appointment of AFC Bournemouth's Richard Hughes as a potential sporting director.

Liverpool could look to promote Dave Fallows and Barry Hunter to sporting director roles, as journalist Ben Jacobs claims the duo are due a “richly deserved promotion” at Anfield.

The Reds are set for a summer of upheaval after current head coach Jurgen Klopp announced he would leave the club at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Meanwhile, sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has also confirmed his departure alongside Klopp and has already left Anfield after just two transfer windows at the helm. Liverpool are looking for an internal restructure in their footballing department and hoping to replicate their success over the last nine years with Klopp.

Liverpool’s sporting director search

With trepidation, Liverpool fans will be approaching the thought of the 2024/25 season. The Anfield outfit will head into the campaign without Klopp at the helm of their side for the first time since October 2015, after the German head coach has won almost everything there is to win on Merseyside. However, Liverpool must focus on securing the services of a new sporting director before a managerial appointment can be considered.

Schmadtke’s departure leaves the Reds without someone at the helm of transfers and football business until a replacement can be sourced. A new director will likely play a defining role in appointing Klopp’s successor this summer and, therefore, must be hired shortly.

In a recent Q&A, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that Liverpool want to have Schmadtke’s replacement sewn up by the end of March. The journalist has indicated that Fallows and Hunter are “very highly thought of” at Anfield, hinting that Liverpool could turn to an internal appointment with time being of the essence. However, Liverpool are still waiting on a response from former sporting director Michael Edwards, who they want to return to Merseyside and play a part in restructuring their football department.

Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT (29th February) that Liverpool are willing to ‘throw the kitchen sink’ at Edwards as they hope to lure him back to Anfield. Journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed that the Reds will make one last attempt to bring the 44-year-old back to the club. Fenway Sports Group want Edwards to take over the football department and appoint a new sporting director as the Reds head into a new era.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Edwards held three different roles at Liverpool before being appointed as sporting director in November 2016.

Ben Jacobs - ‘I wouldn’t rule out Hunter and Fallows being internally promoted’

Jacobs hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Hunter and Fallows being promoted to sporting director roles at Anfield, with the duo having impressed behind the scenes. However, the journalist has said that any Reds decision depends on the outcome of their pursuit of Edwards. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I also wouldn't rule out Hunter and Fallows being internally promoted because they're two of the best in the business, and they work together very effectively. It would be a richly deserved promotion for them to combine and assume the roles of a sporting director. So, that's an option as well. “I'm sure, even if Edwards comes in, that he, having worked with them before, will also consider enhanced roles for Hunter and Fallows. So, it's a strange situation because there are candidates and there are plans. But it all depends on what Edwards says first.”

Liverpool could turn to Richard Hughes appointment

Much of Liverpool’s internal hires depend on whether Edwards accepts a move back to the club in the coming days. Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT (2nd March) that Edwards could be tempted to appoint AFC Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes as the club’s new sporting director.

After impressing in his technical director role with the Cherries, the journalist has named the 44-year-old as a potential Schmadtke replacement. Hughes has played a part in Bournemouth, replacing Gary O’Neil with Andoni Iraola at the Vitality Stadium, overseeing a summer spending spree of close to £110m. However, Hughes may find the offer of one of the top jobs at Liverpool too hard to resist.

Liverpool are also set to undergo changes on the pitch, with several players’ futures in the air. Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT (3rd March) that Thiago Alcantara could have played his last game at Anfield.

The 32-year-old sees his contract expire at the end of the 2023/24 season but has picked up an injury that could see him miss the remainder of the campaign. Klopp will be disappointed that the Bayern Munich man is unlikely to contribute to the remaining weeks of what could be a Premier League title-winning season.