Liverpool are set to reappoint Michael Edwards, and Jurgen Klopp's exit is one of the reasons he's chosen to return due to friction between the duo, according to The Athletic.

Since Klopp has arrived at Anfield, he's achieved a sensational amount of success, and naturally, the club have given him more control. Although it's a formula that has paid off, the decision-makers behind the scenes might have been hoping for more of a say on matters. Edwards is set to return to the club after initially leaving in 2022, and it's coincided with Klopp's departure.

Edwards and Klopp Had Friction Between Them

It Could be a Key Reason For Edwards' Return

According to The Athletic, despite Edwards only leaving the club two years ago, the Merseyside outfit will look and operate differently with Klopp heading through the exit door. The German manager has become increasingly influential, making key decisions on recruitment and even pre-season arrangements.

The report claims that at times, there was friction between Edwards and Klopp, with both of the duo feeling they should have the final say. Issues such as player contract extensions and training ground staff retention contributed to the problems between the two, but Edwards is now set to return to the club as CEO of football with Klopp leaving Anfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Edwards helped oversee the additions of Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Sadio Mane, and Virgil van Dijk during his previous spell at Liverpool.

It might be a coincidence that Edwards has decided to return shortly after Klopp has chosen to depart, but there's certainly an argument to suggest that it was a contributing factor. The Southampton-born director is highly rated in football, and he could now have more of a significant say in decisions at Anfield.

Liverpool will now focus on the difficult task of finding a replacement for Klopp. Finding a manager capable of hitting the same heights as the German boss won't be easy, and it will be interesting to see whether a new coach would be willing to sign on the dotted line despite Edwards having more control over matters, with Richard Hughes also set to join the club as sporting director.

Edwards 'On Board' With Xabi Alonso Appointment

Liverpool Pushing for Bayer Leverkusen Manager

Sources have recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are preparing an offer to try and prise Xabi Alonso away from Bayer Leverkusen. The Spanish manager is enjoying an impressive season with the Bundesliga outfit, with Leverkusen currently unbeaten.

Journalist Dean Jones has also confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Edwards is on board with appointing Alonso if the Merseyside club are able to convince him to return to the club. The 42-year-old is no stranger to the Reds having spent time at Anfield as a player, but it's a similar situation with Bayern Munich, who are also interested in securing his signature.