Liverpool will need to appoint a new sporting director with Jorg Schmadtke departing at the end of the season, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds could 'throw the kitchen sink' at Michael Edwards as they hope to bring him back to Anfield.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed back in January that he would be departing at the conclusion of the current campaign, with sporting director Schmadtke following him through the exit door. It's set to be a summer of change for the Merseyside club and those being the scenes will have some crucial decisions to make which will shape their future as a club.

Finding a replacement for Klopp is going to be a difficult task considering the impact he's made at Anfield, but the appointment of a competent sporting director could be just as important. The Reds are likely to bring in a new director before a manager, as the club will need to be aligned on their decision for a Klopp replacement.

Michael Edwards could return to Anfield

Edwards left Liverpool back in the summer of 2022, but he's yet to find a new role in the game since his departure. A report from The Athletic claimed that Edwards was frustrated with the amount of control that Klopp was given as manager, but with the former Borussia Dortmund man heading out the door, the situation could be different at Anfield.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed back in January that Liverpool had made contact with Edwards regarding re-appointing the sporting director. However, Edwards rejected the proposal due to not being interested in the position at the time. It's no surprise that the Reds are hoping to bring him back to Anfield, with the Merseyside outfit signing Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Virgil van Dijk during his time at the club.

However, Romano has provided another update on the situation, and it appears that the Reds aren't willing to give up. The Italian journalist suggests that Fenway Sports Group, the owners of Liverpool, are looking to make one last attempt at convincing Edwards to return. Edwards is still showing no signs of being willing to rejoin Liverpool, but they are doing everything possible to try and convince him.

GMS Key Statistic: Liverpool have spent over £1.2bn on transfers since FSG's arrival at Anfield back in 2010.

If Liverpool are unable to tempt Edwards into signing on the dotted line at Anfield once again, then the decision-makers will need a succession plan in place, as it's a crucial decision for the club's future.

Ben Jacobs - Liverpool to throw kitchen sink at Edwards

Jacobs has suggested that Liverpool were always going to throw the kitchen sink at Edwards despite him indicating that he didn't want to return. The journalist adds that Liverpool might have to offer Edwards something more than a sporting director role to tempt him. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I was always expecting another approach to Edwards, it may change in the coming days, but there's been nothing formal. But sources have always indicated that Liverpool were going to throw the kitchen sink at Edwards even though he'd indicated to Mike Gordon on the phone that he didn't want to come back. I think we have to understand why at that point, Edwards said he didn't want to come back and why he has rejected other clubs in the past. The answer is that Edwards does not want to be a sporting director. Edwards wants more than that. So either a CEO or football-type role, or a group head, or he wants skin in the game. He wants equity, which is something that FSG did give to Lebron James. So the key question is if they really want Edwards, would they be prepared to give him equity and total control over the football department? And if the answer is yes to one or both of these things, then Edwards might seriously consider a role."

Liverpool have alternative options to Edwards

Edwards isn't Liverpool's only option for the sporting director role, and it's hardly a surprise given his reluctance to commit to a return to Anfield. A report from MailOnline has claimed that West Ham United's Tim Steidten is only Liverpool's shortlist of potential candidates. It's understood that the Hammers chief would find it difficult to turn down a move to the Merseyside club.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that Bournemouth's Richard Hughes is admired by people at Liverpool. However, as it stands, there is yet to be a formal approach for the Cherries' technical director.

