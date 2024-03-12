Highlights Liverpool have confrimed the appointment of Michael Edwards who returns to Anfield.

Xabi Alonso is a top target for Liverpool, who are preparing an offer to prise him away from Bayer Leverkusen.

Edwards is said to be 'on board' with appointing Alonso.

Liverpool are looking to find a replacement for Jurgen Klopp with Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso linked, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds are 'a step closer' to appointing a new boss after finalising a deal to bring Michael Edwards back to Anfield.

Klopp announced back in January that he'd made the decision to head through the exit door after the season has finished, leaving Liverpool with a major decision to make. Jorg Schmadtke also opted to depart, so the Reds will be forced to appoint a new manager and sporting director in the near future.

The addition of a new director was always likely to come first, with any new member of the backroom team having a major say on who is brought in to coach the side. The Merseyside outfit will want to resolve all the situations as quickly as possible in order for a manager to have a full pre-season and a director to already begin preparing for the transfer market.

Edwards Appointed and Alonso Targeted

On Tuesday afternoon, The Athletic's journalist David Ornstein confirmed that Edwards would be returning to Liverpool in a CEO of football role, and his first priority was to bring in Bournemouth chief Richard Hughes as a sporting director. Edwards rejected the opportunity to join Manchester and Chelsea before agreeing to come back to Anfield.

With Hughes set to be appointed alongside Edwards, the duo will be tasked with selecting the next Liverpool manager. Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside club are preparing an offer to attempt to prise Bayer Leverkusen's Alonso away from the Bundesliga outfit, with Bayern Munich also interested in securing his signature.

Xabi Alonso's managerial record in the Bundesliga compared to Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League this season Xabi Alonso Jurgen Klopp Matches 25 28 Won 21 19 Drawn 4 7 Lost 0 2 Goals for 63 65 Goals against 16 26 Points-per-game 2.68 2.29 All statistics correct as of 12/03/2024

Hughes and Edwards will undoubtedly get a major say in whether Alonso is the right fit to step into the shoes of Klopp, but it's difficult to argue against his record with Leverkusen this season. The German side are currently unbeaten, peeling away from Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga.

The Reds will have a host of alternatives in case Bayern steal a march on Alonso, with the two sides going head-to-head for their former midfielder. There's also a chance that the Spanish manager will want to continue building with Leverkusen after a successful campaign, especially if they go on to lift the title.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bayer Leverkusen are the only unbeaten team in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Related Liverpool are 'Very Calm' in Race to Land Xabi Alonso Liverpool are refusing to rush into negotiations with Xabi Alonso despite Bayern Munich upping the ante in their pursuit

Dean Jones - Edwards 'On Board' With Appointing Alonso

Jones has suggested that Edwards is on board with appointing Alonso, but the likes of Ruben Amorim and Julian Nagelsmann could also be in the picture. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"We will have to see what the actual reach is of Edwards new role but this will extend further than just making appointments. He has been looking for a role that could test him to the limit and that will mean working for Liverpool on a global level rather than just specifically in and around the club day-to-day, that’s the impression I get. The big job facing Liverpool is to get a new manager sorted and that becomes the priority now. Yes it is important to have news on Edwards and Hughes but the guy that truly defines a football team and the success is the manager. I am told Edwards is on board with the idea of appointing Alonso and that will be the initial objective. But he’s not the only name that has been talked about and so the likes of Amorim and Nagelsmann are still in the picture here I think."

The journalist adds that we could be one step closer to Liverpool deciding on a new manager after finalising deals for Hughes and Edwards. The Merseyside outfit wanted to get the foundations in place before going to the next stage with a potential managerial appointment...

"All fans want to know who Klopp’s successor will be and Edwards’ appointment - and the one of Hughes coming in too - means we are actually a step closer to that. The club needed these foundations in place first but now it’ll be a matter of time before formal approaches are made for a manager and Liverpool truly do go head-to-head with Bayern Munich to get their man."

Roberto De Zerbi Another Option for Liverpool

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi could be another option for the Reds in their pursuit of a Klopp replacement. The respected reporter named Alonso as a leading candidate, but Liverpool want a list of alternatives in case they fail to get their number one target.

Sporting CP boss Amorim is also named, but Jacobs insisted that they wanted to solve their sporting director situation before taking the next step. With Edwards and Hughes all but confirmed, we could see movement on the managerial front.

All stats courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt