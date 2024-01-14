Highlights Liverpool may need to prepare for a future without Mohamed Salah as there are concerns about him potentially leaving for a club in Saudi Arabia.

Michael Olise could be an ideal replacement for Salah, as he has shown impressive performances for Crystal Palace and possesses qualities that Jurgen Klopp needs.

Liverpool faces competition from Manchester United for Olise's signature, but a move for him in the current transfer window is unlikely, with a potential battle in the summer when his release clause becomes active.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, who is also a target for multiple clubs, and journalist Ben Jacobs has spoken to GIVEMESPORT about their chances of securing his signature.

There have been concerns about the future of Mohamed Salah in recent transfer windows, as some clubs in Saudi Arabia are showing a keen interest in signing the Egyptian forward. As the financial rewards on offer could be very attractive for Salah, Liverpool may need to consider the possibility of losing their key player and start planning for a future without the former Roma man.

Life without Salah is undoubtedly a scary thought for any Liverpool fan, but whether he makes the move to the Middle East or not, there will come a time when he moves on. Olise could be the ideal replacement. There's no doubt he's not quite at the level of Salah right now, but he could be the left-footed right-sided winger that Jurgen Klopp needs.

Olise wanted by Premier League clubs

It's no surprise to see clubs looking to prise Olise away from Selhurst Park considering some of the performances he has produced for the Eagles. Chelsea were one of those hoping to secure his signature in the summer transfer window and even activated his £35m release clause, but the Frenchman opted to sign a new contract at Palace.

Michael Olise vs Mohamed Salah - Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Olise Salah Goals 5 14 Assists 1 8 Key Passes Per Game 2.4 1st Shots Per Game 3 3.3 Dribbles Per Game 2.7 0.9 Match rating 7.60 7.47 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 12/01/2024

As per Football Insider, Liverpool are now monitoring the progress of Olise ahead of a potential move, whether that be in the January window or in the summer. Prising him away from Roy Hodgson's side certainly won't be easy in the current window, given his importance to the team, but at the end of the season, a transfer is entirely possible. That is because the 22-year-old has another release clause in his contract, according to the Evening Standard, which becomes active in the summer but is also significantly higher than the previous (£35m).

The Merseyside outfit are likely to face competition for Olise, and it's understood that Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to make the former Reading star his first signing with Manchester United. But once again, a move in the summer appears more likely for the Red Devils and a switch in the current transfer window has been ruled out.

Ben Jacobs - Keep an eye on Liverpool

Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT to keep an eye on Liverpool and United in the race for Olise, who was described as 'phenomenal' by journalist Edmund Brack, but there is set to be a battle to secure his signature in the summer. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I don't see anyone succeeding (or even necessarily trying) in signing Michael Olise this window, but there could well be a battle for his signature over the summer when a release clause, in his new contract, kicks in. The clause is higher than his old and complicated £35m one which Chelsea tried to trigger over the summer only to see Olise pen a new contract. It's too early to say if Chelsea will return, but I would keep an eye on Liverpool and Manchester United. Olise is having a superb season so far and a summer exit from Palace could be a real possibility because he wants to play European football. The extension at Palace wasn't necessarily signed to stay long term so much as protect all parties, and raise the release clause because the previous one was set at a bit of a bargain."

Liverpool injury news

As we enter the second half of the Premier League season, Klopp will be desperate to have a fully fit squad at his disposal, with games coming thick and fast in multiple competitions. Earlier this week, Liverpool provided an update on the fitness of some of their key stars for January and beyond.

Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic won't be available before the end of the month, according to Klopp's assistant Pepijn Lijnders. Trent Alexander-Arnold is set for a spell on the sideline, and could miss several games in what is a huge blow for the Merseyside outfit.

Ben Doak, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, and Kostas Tsimikas remain out, while the Reds are also sweating on the fitness of Dominik Szobozslai.