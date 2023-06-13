Liverpool have been montioring Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven for a "long time", journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old has impressed during his time in Germany and featured heavily in the Bundesliga for the club last season, and has been recorded as the ninth-fastest player in the league.

Liverpool news - Micky van de Ven

Van de Ven helped Wolfsburg to an impressive Bundesliga campaign, narrowly missing out on European football and making 36 appearances in all competitions along the way, as per Transfermarkt.

Recent comments from the young defender has sparked speculation that he will leave the German club this summer, amid links to Premier League clubs such as Liverpool.

As quoted by HITC, the Dutchman said: “I am very good at Wolfsburg, so I don’t mind staying at Wolfsburg for another year. But if I get a chance to leave, I would like to,

“Of course, I read everything [the speculation]. I have good contact with my agent, so I know what’s going on. I’ll see where it will lead. The Premier League? Maybe, yes. Who knows.”

It therefore appears that the 22-year-old is keen on a move to the Premier League, whether that to be Liverpool or someone else.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Micky van de Ven and Liverpool?

Romano confirmed that Liverpool had been following the player for a "long time", although he reiterated that there has been no attempt to make a move for the defender as of yet.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday afternoon, Romano said: "Now for Van de Ven is a player they've been following for a long time. Let's see if they decide to enter into it or not. But it's just about following the player nothing else at the moment honestly."

Why have Liverpool been linked with Micky van de Ven?

The Reds will reportedly allow centre-back Joel Matip to leave this summer if he wishes, with the 31-year-old's contract set to expire in the summer of 2024, as per Transfermarkt.

Therefore, Jurgen Klopp will likely want to bring in a replacement to ensure his squad does not lack depth in this area. Van de Ven is young at just 22 years of age, and versatile, with the centre-back also able to play left-back to an equally high level.

It is very unlikely the Dutchman would be signed as an immediate starter, bur rather a player for the future who could break into the first team in the years to come.