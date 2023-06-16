Liverpool could sign two midfielders and a centre-back as they look to rebuild their squad at Anfield this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to revamp his Reds side following their failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Liverpool transfer news – Latest

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool have already moved for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde after securing the £35m addition of Brighton & Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister last week.

However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to be unwilling to accept any offer below his £85m asking price, with the Reds suggested to have had a £51m bid rejected.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that Liverpool had scheduled a round of talks with the agents of Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone and OGC Nice’s Khephren Thuram, as Klopp looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside outfit will decide on their midfield targets in the coming days.

And Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio has halted talks over a new deal with the Portuguese giants, which could save huge sums of money for the Reds in fees this summer.

Sheth gets the impression that “there are holes to fill” in the Liverpool squad and wouldn’t be surprised to see them make three more additions during the transfer window.

What has Sheth said about Liverpool?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “You get the impression that there are holes to fill in that squad. Liverpool will have their targets. They've already filled one.

“I wouldn't be surprised if they bring in another one or two midfielders and maybe try and strengthen in the central defensive position again.”

What next for Liverpool?

Klopp will be eager to get as many of his summer targets over the line in the early stages of the transfer window to bed the signings into the side during pre-season training.

With Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving Anfield at the end of their contracts this month, the Reds must make midfield signings a necessity, explaining their early move for Mac Allister and links to several players who can dictate games in the middle of the park.

After conceding 49 Premier League goals this term, the Reds could strengthen their backline and bring in a left-footed centre-back who could slot in nicely alongside Virgil van Dijk as they look to challenge for the most significant honours once again.

Therefore, it will be a fascinating window at Anfield as they look to a summer rebuild.