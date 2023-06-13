Liverpool’s transfer targets “should become clear in the next few days” as the Anfield outfit look to make more midfield additions following the signing of Alexis Mac Allister, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his options in the centre of the park ahead of what could prove to be a pivotal summer for the Reds.

Liverpool transfer news – Midfielders

According to Sport 1 journalist Kerry Hau (via the Liverpool Echo), Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch could leave the Allianz Arena just one year after his £20m arrival from Ajax.

Football Insider reported in April that Liverpool are readying a move for the Dutch starlet as the Reds look to replace Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed that Liverpool had scheduled talks with the agents of Borussia Monchengladbach and OGC Nice midfielders Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram after the Merseyside outfit secured the £35m signing of Brighton & Hove Albion star Mac Allister last week.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Kone, whilst Thuram has been extensively scouted “for some time” at Anfield.

And the transfer insider claims that the Reds will sign “at least one more midfielder” this summer.

What has Jones said about Liverpool’s potential transfer business?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it's an example of when clubs have to have a wide field of options and decide which one they're closing in on.

“They’re not going to sign all three of those, but after getting Mac Allister through the door, they'll still sign at least one more midfielder.

“It will probably be one of those two [Thuram and Kone] or Gravenberch. I think it should become clear in the next few days.”

Who else have Liverpool been linked with at Anfield?

Aside from the aforementioned trio, Liverpool have been linked with several high-profile midfield additions as Klopp begins a rebuild of his Reds squad at Anfield.

According to the MailOnline in March, the Merseyside outfit have identified Fulham’s Joao Palhinha as a potential option this summer, with the Craven Cottage club valuing the Portugal star at £60m.

The Reds have also monitored Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Nunes, though CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has recently claimed in his CaughtOffside column that their interest has now cooled.

Therefore, it looks to be an intriguing few weeks as we establish who Liverpool’s key midfield targets will be throughout the early weeks of the summer transfer window.

With Klopp’s outfit already off the mark with Mac Allister's signing, he hopes his recruitment staff can find more bargains before August’s Premier League kick-off.