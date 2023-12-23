Highlights Liverpool's successful midfield revamp during the 2023 summer transfer window at Anfield deserves more credit.

The Reds' signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch have been impressive and have strengthened Jurgen Klopp's options.

Liverpool could have to consider the departure of Mohamed Salah in 2024, who is expected to garner interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool deserve more credit for their successful midfield revamp during the 2023 summer transfer window after choosing not to sign now-Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on business at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds squad have enjoyed a positive start to the 2023/24 season, battling it out at the top of the Premier League whilst topping their Europa League group to progress to the last-16 of the competition.

Liverpool enjoyed a positive summer transfer market but came under fire, having publicly missed out on several targets towards the end of the window. However, Klopp will be satisfied with the business the club eventually got over the line and hopes to be backed during the 2024 winter window.

Liverpool’s productive summer

Liverpool had no choice but to begin revamping their midfield during the 2023 summer transfer window. Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain departed Anfield at the expiry of their contracts following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, whilst Arthur Melo’s unsuccessful loan from Juventus wasn’t turned into a permanent deal.

The six-time European Cup winners had already planned to rebuild their midfield department but had no choice when experienced duo Fabinho and Jordan Henderson departed for the Saudi Pro League. The pair signed for Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq, respectively, with Klopp losing the services of five midfield options on Merseyside.

However, they were dealt a blow when they were forced to pull out of the race to sign then-Borussia Dortmund and England star Bellingham, who would join Real Madrid in June in a deal that could rise to £115m.

Alexis Mac Allister’s £35m arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion got the Reds off the mark in the transfer window, with the World Cup winner excited about his move north. In October, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Klopp is still experimenting with the Argentina international’s position, with the 24-year-old operating in a deep-lying midfielder role.

Dominik Szoboszlai was next through the door, having arrived from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £60m after turning down the opportunity to sign for Champions League-bound Newcastle United.

With just weeks of the window remaining, Liverpool confirmed the surprise signing of VfB Stuttgart and Japan midfielder Wataru Endo. The 30-year-old switched from the Bundesliga to the Premier League after the Reds publicly missed out on the signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who both signed for Chelsea instead.

Liverpool concluded their transfer business on Deadline Day, after signing Ryan Gravenberch for £34.2m from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Dominik Szoboszlai - vs Liverpool Premier League squad 2023/24 (18-12-23) Output Squad rank Average rating 7.06 5th Goals 2 =5th Shots per game 1.9 =3rd Pass success rate 87.9% 10th Tackles per game 1.3 =6th Key passes per game 1.9 4th Dribbles per game 0.9 =3rd Stats according to WhoScored

Ben Jacobs on Liverpool

Jacobs claims that Liverpool strategically chose not to sign Bellingham, Caicedo and Lavia during the 2023 summer transfer market. The journalist suggests the club’s successful midfield revamp “isn’t getting enough credit.” Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“The broader point here is that there was pessimism over the summer, wrongly so, because Liverpool didn't land Caicedo and Lavia and pulled out of the race for Bellingham. But now, in hindsight, they're challenging at the top of the table with Gravenberch and Mac Allister, who was got at a steal, and Szoboszlai, who was a brilliant signing, who they were opportunistic with and moved fast, and they did spend a lot of money. Then Endo has come in, and that midfield revamp isn't getting enough credit, at least outside of Liverpool, because the wider industry is maybe still fixated on the lack of Caicedo, Lavia, and Bellingham. But Liverpool made a strategic choice not to go for those names.”

Liverpool transfer news on the future of Mohamed Salah

With the 2024 winter transfer window less than two weeks away, Liverpool will be considering potential incomings and outgoings as they hope to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title.

According to the MailOnline, the Saudi Pro League will make a renewed attempt to sign Mohamed Salah during the summer of 2024. Reigning champions, Al-Ittihad reportedly had a bid of £200m rejected for the Egypt international during the late stages of the 2023 summer transfer window.

The Saudi Pro League’s investment is expected to slow down over the next 18 months, having been locked into all their broadcast and commercial contracts until the summer of 2025, but Salah is regarded as an exception. Salah will have just one year remaining on his £300,000 per-week deal at Anfield come next summer, hinting that Liverpool may seek to cash in on his services rather than lose him for free 12 months later.