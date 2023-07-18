Liverpool want to sign a new midfielder amid uncertainty over Fabinho’s future at Anfield, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp has already bolstered his options in the middle of the park but could look to further improve his Reds squad this summer.

Liverpool transfer news – Latest

Romano recently revealed that Fabinho has not made the trip to Germany with the rest of the Liverpool squad, as the Reds’ negotiations to sell the midfielder to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad are advanced.

The 29-year-old has agreed on personal terms for a potential move to the Middle East.

And Sky Sports have now reported that Liverpool have permitted Fabinho to complete a £40m switch to last season’s Saudi Arabian champions, managed by former Premier League manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Romano has also revealed on his YouTube channel that Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia remains a priority target for Liverpool, and his signing is not contingent on further midfield exits.

“It doesn’t depend on Fabinho or [Jordan] Henderson,” said Romano.

“In any case, [Liverpool] will sign at least one more midfielder. Romeo Lavia is top of the list. They want Romeo Lavia. But I’m told that Chelsea are still there, so let’s see what’s going to happen.

“Also, we know that if Arsenal sell Thomas Partey to a Saudi Arabian club, [Lavia] could be a possibility for Arsenal. Liverpool are considering multiple options for the defensive midfield position.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently hinted to GIVEMESPORT that a sale of Fabinho or Henderson could push Liverpool to bid for Lavia.

However, Romano has claimed that the Reds don’t want to pay Southampton’s £50m asking price for Lavia, whom Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has an “incredible” opinion of.

What has Romano said about Liverpool and Fabinho?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “This week, they will clarify that [Fabinho’s future], and then they will sign a new midfielder. In any case, Liverpool want to sign a midfielder.

“Romeo Lavia is one of the names they have on the list. They're not super happy about the asking price. It’s something close to £50m, asked from Southampton. They want to pay way less than this for Lavia.

“They are also aware of the interests of other clubs, including Chelsea. So, this is why the Lavia situation is not that easy, but for sure, he is one of the names on the list.”

Who else could Liverpool sign this summer?

Lavia is not the only midfielder on Liverpool’s transfer shortlist, who are looking to add more options in the middle of the pitch despite the signings of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister and RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai.

SPORT BILD journalist Christian Falk recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool previously held talks with Bayern Munich over the signature of Dutchman Ryan Gravenberch, also monitored by AC Milan.

Meanwhile, the German journalist claimed to GMS that Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke “has an eye” on Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone, who could be another option to replace Fabinho at Anfield.

And recently, Football Insider have claimed that Klopp is working on two additional midfield additions at Liverpool, with Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure namechecked by the outlet.