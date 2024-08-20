Highlights Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi has rejected Liverpool interest to stay in Spain.

Real Sociedad's midfield sensation Martin Zubimendi looked set to be swapping the Basque Country for Merseyside. But Arne Slot's Liverpool will have to wait further for their first signing of the summer, as the Spain international will be staying put at Anoeta - something his manager confirmed ahead of their first game of the season.

GIVEMESPORT has revealed that Wataru Endo looks to be primed to benefit from Liverpool missing out on another 'number six' ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign. Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister formed the midfield duo against Ipswich on gameweek one. But would the Japanese international's style of play fit the Arne Slot system at Anfield?

Endo's Style of Play

Positive first season but minutes at a premium in pre-season

Since his £16 million arrival from the Bundesliga in August 2023, Wataru Endo has featured 43 times in all competitions for Liverpool. Snapped up by Jurgen Klopp as the Reds regrouped from the transfers of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, Endo's move was seen as an unexpected addition late in the window that some deemed a panic buy. However, the midfielder with 62 caps for Japan showed great industry under Klopp, starting in 20 of a potential 33 Premier League matches last term, as well as helping his side to win the EFL Cup.

His ability to read the game helped him previously gain notoriety in the Bundesliga, and impressed many in the Premier League, as he showed an astute capacity in his tackling and ball-winning. Under the old Reds manager, Endo's biggest role was picking up loose balls and recycling possession efficiently. With a tireless work-rate and a great team-minded attitude, it would seem that any side would be lucky to have an Endo around their squad.

While Klopp seemingly made the most of his bargain find, Endo's has not featured so prominantly under Arne Slot. The former Feyenoord boss played Endo four times in pre-season, giving him 45 minutes a-piece against Real Betis and Arsenal on the US tour, as well as 25 minutes against Manchester United at Old Trafford. He found a sole 90 minutes against Las Palmas at Anfield, yet that was merely the second friendly of two in one day, and it looks like he has failed to impress the new manager so far. With so many games coming in 2024/25, including an expanded group stage in the Champions League, Slot will have no choice but to use the former Stuttgart midfielder over a long season where the competition couldn't be higher.

Tactical Differences

Endo a long-term risk

With Slot's preference for his 4-2-3-1 shape, realistically, it shouldn't be too hard to drop Endo in that defensive midfield pairing just in front of the back line. The Japan star featured for Stuttgart predominantly in a midfield duet within a 3-4-2-1 in his final season. That said, in Slot's system, it could be where Endo played under Klopp's 4-3-3 that has posed a tricky scenario for the defensive-minded player.

Endo was the sole deep-lying midfielder out of three in the middle last season, with Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott or Ryan Gravenberch just in front on either side. Slot has taken a body out of that middle three, to seemingly see more creation going forward with those two anchors. While they sit just in front of the defence, they need to have a transitional quality, and perhaps, Slot hasn't necessarily seen that quality with Endo.

Looking back at Feyenoord, his regular defensive midfield choices, Quinten Timber and Mats Wieffer, ended the 2023-24 season with seven goals and nine assists, and five goals and three assists, respectively. Granted, plying their trade in a technically less demanding division they may have been, yet they showed a proficiency for chipping in within a set-up that requires sharing the attacking load.

Getting the most out of Mac Allister and Gravenberch in the double pivot against Ipswich on the opening weekend alluded to a new potential pairing, and it could be difficult for Endo to get in over either, especially with a lack of impressive performances under his belt in pre-season. Speaking with the media, the seasoned Japanese workhorse spoke of his ambition to adapt, citing that potential offensive difference within Slot's possession-based style that he must adapt to:

"Yes, especially offensively. He wants us to play a little bit different than last season. I think it is a new challenge for me offensively. I always try to influence things offensively. We play a lot with the ball and have running sessions also. It's pre-season, so we need to work ahead of the new season, but I am enjoying it a lot. Personally, he is very nice. He communicates well with the players and staff."

With Endo's limitations on show and the Reds struggling to make any kind of headway in the transfer window after the Zubimendi snub, sticking with the Japanese midfielder could be a decision Slot lives to regret.