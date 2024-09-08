Mohamed Salah hinted that his contract running out next summer could signal his final Premier League campaign at Liverpool following their 3-0 drubbing of Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend - but with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold's deals also set to run out, Fabrizio Romano has stated that Salah's exit may not be the case at all - with the Reds set to 'hold talks' with the trio about extending their time on Merseyside.

Salah was at the forefront of attention having scored once and assisting twice against the Red Devils in a straight-forward victory for Liverpool, but with his contract set to run out next summer, the former Roma man stated that 'nobody had talked to him' over prolonging his time in a red shirt - though his performance on the pitch will surely prompt action from Reds chiefs. And Romano has stated that it is not only Salah, but defender duo Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold will also be looking to remain under Arne Slot's guidance after a perfect start to the season.

Romano: Salah and Liverpool "Not Over At All"

The winger could still remain at Liverpool beyond this summer

Speaking on his 'Here We Go' podcast, Romano says that Liverpool will be holding discussions with all three of Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk over new contracts - stating that despite Salah's comments, his future at Anfield certainly is 'not over' with the club evidently keen to keep what has been their star performer so far this season. He said:

"Liverpool have to discuss with Mo Salah, Trent Alexander Arnold - and the same will happen obviously with Virgil van Dijk. "So talks will follow to understand the future of these players. As of today, it is not over at all between Salah and Liverpool. Talks will follow and we will see how these discussions will go on the project, on the contract, the length of the contract, and obviously money and salary. "This is always very important, and so conversations are set to take place - and then we will understand the final future of Mo Salah."

Mohamed Salah Is More Than Deserving of a New Deal

The winger has been in superb form for Liverpool in August

Question marks loomed over Salah when he signed his contract extension back in July 2022 over whether he would be able to continue his form as an electric winger, despite notching 31 strikes in all competitions the season prior.

Liverpool's record top scorers - All-time club ranking, all competitions Player Years active Goals scored 1. Ian Rush 1980-87, 1988-96 346 2. Roger Hunt 1958-1969 285 3. Gordon Hodgson 1925-1936 241 4. Billy Liddell 1938-1961 228 5. Mohamed Salah 2017-Present 214 6. Steven Gerrard 1998-2015 186

But the star has not let up by any means. Even last season's tally of 25 goals in all competitions was enough to mark him as Liverpool's top goalscorer, and it meant that he beat his tally of 23 goals back in 2019/20.

This season has already seen him score three goals and register three assists in the Premier League in just three games - and with a goal involvement every 45 minutes, the former Chelsea man is still very much one of the Reds' best players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has 214 goals in 352 games for Liverpool.

The same goes for Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, too. The latter is seen as a future Reds captain and having come through the youth academy, it is inconceivable to imagine him anywhere other than Anfield, despite other clubs likely being interested - whilst Van Dijk is still one of the top centre-backs in Europe and Liverpool would be loathed to see their domineering Dutch defender depart on a free at the age of 33.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 08-09-24.