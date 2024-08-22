Liverpool hold a continued interest in RB Leipzig and France defender Mo Simakan in the closing stages of the summer transfer window, amid fellow interest from Serie A giants Juventus, reports Florian Plettenberg.

Simakan, 24, is reportedly happy to stay in Leipzig this season despite interest in his services, but is said to be open to taking the next step of his career.

The link to Liverpool comes amidst an uncertain future for long-term servant Joe Gomez, who may be on his way out of Anfield this summer, with Liverpool being yet to bring a new face to Merseyside so far in this transfer window.

Though no concrete talks have taken place as of yet, the Reds hold an interest in the former Strasbourg defender alongside a host of hitherto un-named European clubs.

Liverpool Continue Interest in Simakan

Though Liverpool have been linked with many players during this summer transfer window, and having ultimately signed nobody as of yet, it has been reported that the club maintain a solid interest in RB Leipzig defender Simakan in the summer window's closing stages.

The 24-year-old has been on the books in Leipzig since 2021, turning out on 84 occasions in the German top flight. He is reported by Plettenberg to be happy to stay at Leipzig for the 24/25 season, but is open to the idea of "taking the next steps in his career".

Juventus are one of the clubs named alongside Liverpool in holding an interest in Simakan, who reportedly is drawing interest from around the continent.

Simakan - who has a release clause of £60m - is primarily a centre-back, but is equally as comfortable playing on the right-hand side of the backline, which lines with similar characteristics seen by that of Joe Gomez, who may be making his way out of Liverpool in the window's final hours at the start of his ninth year of service with the club. Indeed, Simakan actually averaged more tackles than Virgil van Dijk in the 2023/2024 season with the Dutchman making just 0.6 per game in the Premier League.

Mo Simakan 23/24 Bundesliga stats Tackles p/g 1.5 Recoveries p/g 3.1 Passing accuracy 86% Errors leading to shot/goal 0

Liverpool Keen on Guehi

The Crystal Palace star is subject to rife interest this summer

Another defensive option that Liverpool have kept a keen interest in this summer is Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi.

Guehi, who played a starring role for England at EURO 2024, has been shortlisted by many in the Premier League so far this summer, with at least three bids from Newcastle United having been turned away by Steve Parish and co so far.

Newcastle are believed to be the leaders in the race to sign Guehi, but their insistence on not meeting Palace's £65m+ valuation of the Ivory Coast-born defender may allow others to swoop in, with Liverpool having been joined by the likes of Manchester United and formative club Chelsea during the window so far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No England defender made more ball recoveries than Marc Guehi at EURO 2024

The 24-year-old Cobham product is entering into the penultimate season in his Selhurst Park contract, but his dwindling years and lack of news regarding a new deal have not seen his valuation dropped any lower by Parish, who are holding out for the entirety of their valuation of Guehi.

All stats taken from Whoscored