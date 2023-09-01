Liverpool could yet face another bid from Al-Ittihad for the services of Mohamed Salah, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on the Anfield outfit’s stance on a potential transfer on Deadline Day.

Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp hopes to keep his star man as the end of the European transfer window draws ever closer.

Liverpool transfer news – Mohamed Salah

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Liverpool have rejected an offer worth more than £100m plus substantial add-ons from Al-Ittihad for the transfer of Salah. FSG president Mike Gordon received the proposal over the phone on Thursday evening, with the Reds considering the matter closed.

However, the Saudi Pro League champions do not think the deal is dead, hinting that a second bid could be in the offing before the transfer window closes at 11 pm, this evening. Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds are expected to face another bid for Salah in the coming hours. Meanwhile, Jacobs has suggested that Al-Ittihad are waiting to see if Salah pushes a move to the Middle East. However, the player remains focused on Liverpool’s upcoming Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What has Jacobs said about Liverpool and Salah?

Jacobs claims that the key question is whether Al-Ittihad will “bid for optics” or whether they have a genuine belief they can convince Liverpool to part with their star man.

The journalist has told GIVEMESPORT: “The expectation is that Al-Ittihad are not going to give up. The key question is whether they will continue to bid for optics or whether they genuinely believe that they can change Liverpool's mind. The feeling from those close to Al-Ittihad is that if the European window closes, the chapter on Salah will be shut because, ultimately, Liverpool wouldn't have any time to move in the market or find a replacement. But the reality is Liverpool haven't got that time anyway, and their transfer business is seemingly closed as far as incomings [after Ryan Gravenberch]. So, a very amicable conversation took place between dealmakers and Mike Gordon, and Liverpool think that the chapter is closed.”

What next for Liverpool on Deadline Day?

Liverpool are expected to welcome at least one signing on Deadline Day, with outgoings potentially dominating the headlines. Bayern Munich midfielder Gravenberch is completing his medical ahead of a potential £34.2m to Anfield in the coming hours. Meanwhile, Klopp must focus on ensuring his team are in the right frame of mind to face Aston Villa on Sunday, in the Reds’ final fixture before the season’s first international break.