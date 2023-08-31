Liverpool face the prospect of Al-Ittihad launching a late swoop for Mohamed Salah, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has shared his thoughts on whether a shock last-minute deal is likely to go through before Friday's 11pm transfer deadline.

Saudi Arabian clubs signing up Premier League talent has been a recurring theme throughout the summer window but they could be saving their most surprising signing of all for the final moment.

Liverpool transfer news - Mohamed Salah

It has been reported by The Daily Mail that Al-Ittihad are preparing a bid worth around £118m for Salah, who is seen as a major coup as the most famous Arab athlete in the world.

The report states that the Reds have no intention of cashing in on the Egyptian international and Jurgen Klopp would be furious if a deal were to materialise before the transfer window closes. Nonetheless, it has also been claimed that Al-Ittihad feel they've received enough encouragement from the player to believe that he would be open to offers.

Likewise, there are business and financial considerations for Liverpool. Salah is 31 years old and has entered the final two seasons of his contract. After that £350k per-week deal was signed in summer 2022, the former Fiorentina and Roma star went on to have perhaps his most underwhelming Premier League campaign to date - albeit still registering 19 goals and 12 assists - with Liverpool falling short of a Champions League spot.

Sheth, however, can't see Liverpool agreeing to a deal at this stage of the transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth revealed that he'd be 'very surprised' if Salah now left Anfield, but went on to warn that the Saudi Pro League's transfer deadline - seven days after the European one - will have lots of clubs around the continent nervous going into September.

He said: "Al-Ittihad want to do the deal, no question about it. They will continue to try and push and do the deal until they get a firm 'no'. But if they just listened to what Jurgen Klopp said after the game against Newcastle, he was clear that the story is over. There's no bid. He's not going anywhere. He's still under contract for another couple of years. I'd be very surprised at this late stage if Salah was to go because they just wouldn't have enough time to bring anyone else in.

"A lot of clubs in European football are going to feel quite exposed from Saudi Arabia because their window closes later than the European window. There's still another full week to go, and I'm sure that these European clubs will be worried that some of their top players' heads might be turned because of the money that could potentially be on offer from the Saudi Pro League."

Saudi Pro League signings from Premier League Summer 2023 Player From To Riyad Mahrez Man City Al-Ahli Allan Saint Maximin Newcastle Al-Ahli Edouard Mendy Chelsea Al-Ahli Roberto Firmino Liverpool Al-Ahli Ali Al-Zaqan Man City Al-Riyadh Fabinho Liverpool Al-Ittihad N'Golo Kante Chelsea Al-Ittihad Ruben Neves Wolves Al-Hilal Alexandar Mitrovic Fulham Al-Hilal Kalidou Koulibaly Chelsea Al-Hilal Jordan Henderson Liverpool Al-Ettifaq

Potential Liverpool signings before transfer deadline

While potential replacements for Salah seem few and far between ahead of Friday's 11pm cutoff, there is a widespread assumption that Liverpool could look to bring in another midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool would be the favourites to sign Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch should he be made available for a permanent transfer, while Alex Crook has claimed Klopp is a keen admirer of Kalvin Phillips and Manchester City could be open to doing a deal after signing Matheus Nunes from Wolves.

Ben Jacobs has tipped the Reds to 'surprise' the Premier League with a big addition on deadline day, although whether that's in midfield or not remains to be seen.