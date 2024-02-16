Highlights Mohamed Salah's return to the Liverpool squad is a massive boost for the team ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Despite Salah's absence, Liverpool have managed to cope well and secure wins in the Premier League.

With Salah back in contention, Jurgen Klopp now has a variety of attacking options to choose from for upcoming fixtures.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah could be set to return to action for Jurgen Klopp's side this weekend, meaning there's a strong chance he's fit enough to start in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea next week. Journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT how much of a boost it is to the Merseyside outfit, suggesting he's 'absolutely sure' he will start that game.

Although Salah hasn't been available for Liverpool since New Year's Day, when he played the full 90 minutes against Newcastle United, the Reds have managed to cope well without him in the side. In the Premier League, Liverpool have picked up wins against Bournemouth, Chelsea, and Burnley, but couldn't avoid a disappointing loss away at Arsenal.

With the Merseyside club pushing for the title, failing to secure a victory at the Emirates Stadium was a huge blow, and there's no doubt Salah would have enhanced their chances of getting three points. However, the Egypt international is now back and in contention to start this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp confirms Salah is back

Earlier this week, Salah returned to first-team training after being sent home from the African Cup of Nations due to a hamstring problem. The experienced forward missed a large portion of the tournament and returned to England to undergo tests and rehabilitation on the injury issue. Speaking before Liverpool's trip to Brentford on Saturday, Klopp confirmed that Salah was back in contention after returning to training this week...

"Salah is back in full training. That brings him automatically back in contention of course."

Mohamed Salah - 2023/24 League Statistics Stats Mohamed Salah Appearances 20 Goals + Assists 14 + 8 Shots per game 3.3 Key passes per game 2.4 Dribbles per game 0.9 Dispossessed per game 1.9 Overall rating 7.47 All statistics per WhoScored - as of 16/02/2024

With the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea just around the corner, Liverpool supporters will have been sweating over the fitness of Salah. The Reds play twice in the Premier League before the game against Mauricio Pochettino's side, giving Salah plenty of time to get back into the swing of things. Although a start against Brentford might come too soon, the Reds travel to Luton Town during the week.

Klopp will now have plenty of options to choose from, with his attack, consisting of Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez, all fit and available. The Reds also have the return of the Europa League approaching and a tricky set of fixtures in their fight to win the Premier League title.

Dean Jones - Salah will start in final

Jones has suggested that Salah returning ahead of the Carabao Cup final is an 'amazing boost' for Liverpool as they prepare to head to Wembley next week. The journalist adds that he's 'absolutely sure' that the former Roma winger will start in the final down in London. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"An amazing boost for Liverpool to have Salah back on the scene, just as they're about to head to Wembley. They've coped without him fine. But to have a player with that X Factor, coming back for a big final is a massive boost. And if Salah is fit, he will start that final. I'm absolutely sure of it. It's bad news for Chelsea obviously. I think they're already up against it, heading into that Carabao Cup game. But Salah is on a mission at the moment, I imagine, because his future is uncertain. He knows Jurgen Klopp is leaving. There have certainly been doubts around him this season in terms of whether his form is falling off a little bit. I can imagine him ending the season with a bit of a bang and it might all start at Wembley."

Klopp wasn't just asked about the fitness of Salah during his latest press conference, with Liverpool having a host of players who have been on the treatment table recently. The German manager also discussed the injury problems surrounding Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

In positive news, Klopp has claimed that Matip and Alisson will both return this weekend. However, Alexander-Arnold will be unavailable and will miss the Carabao Cup final, with Szoboszlai potentially also missing.