Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is out of contract next summer, and David Ornstein has suggested that it wouldn't be a surprise to see a new deal offered to the Egyptian star.

Salah has undoubtedly been one of Liverpool's most important players in recent years, and there have even been arguments to suggest he's one of the best wingers to have graced the Premier League. With his contract expiring next summer, Liverpool are running the risk of seeing him leave the club for nothing.

Liverpool Yet to Approach Salah

They should offer a new deal

Speaking on The Athletic podcast, Ornstein has said that Liverpool are yet to approach Salah about a contract extension, but he wouldn't be surprised if they do look to structure something...

"Well, I don't think it's a saga. I think it's quite a straightforward case of Liverpool not yet approaching Salah and his representatives about a potential extension, and so for all intents and purposes, the only thing he can say is that this is his last season at the club, because it is, as things stand. That could change. It wouldn't surprise me if they try and structure something because he's such a fantastic player, still seemingly in the absolute prime of his career."

Mohamed Salah Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 3 Goals 3 Assists 3 Expected goals per 90 0.62 Shots per 90 3.45 Minutes played 263

Salah's contract situation at Liverpool has become a key topic as the club enters the 2024/25 season. The experienced forward, who is in the final year of his current deal, has not yet entered into serious negotiations with Liverpool regarding an extension. Salah has hinted that he is focused on enjoying what could be his last season at Anfield.

Liverpool's management has been preoccupied with other priorities, such as integrating new manager Arne Slot and handling player transfers, according to reports. The delay has undoubtedly caused some concern among the fanbase, especially given Salah's significant influence on the team and his market value, which could diminish if he is allowed to leave for free next summer. Liverpool will need to act quickly if they hope to retain one of their most crucial players or risk losing him for nothing.

Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk Also Need New Deals

They also expire in 2025

It's not just Salah who is going to be out of contract next summer at Anfield, so Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards have plenty of work to do despite the transfer window being closed. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk will also see their deals expire in 2025.

Losing all three would be a complete disaster, especially for nothing, so you'd imagine Liverpool will be working tirelessly to extend their deals over the next few months. Particularly Alexander-Arnold, who is undoubtedly the most valuable due to his ability and age.