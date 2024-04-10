Highlights Saudi Arabian clubs are eyeing a summer move for Mohamed Salah, but there have been no talks yet.

Liverpool are focused on appointing their new manager before making decisions on the futures of players like Salah.

The Egyptian has just over a year left on his contract at Anfield with no signs of progress on signing a new contract yet.

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League have held an interest in Mo Salah since they ramped up their player recruitment drive last year. With the Liverpool star now heading into the final year of his contract, and the summer transfer window just months away, there are no signs of the speculation going away.

A monster deadline day bid for Salah failed last summer and, while little happened in January, it could be a deal that's revisited this summer. Journalist Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the situation in his Daily Briefing column on Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah Has Decision to Make at Liverpool

But there are no talks ongoing with Saudi clubs at present

Most of the focus at Liverpool right now is on who will replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer. Ruben Amorim is the favourite, with Xabi Alonso having ruled himself out by signing a new contract at Bayer Leverkusen. The players whose futures are up in the air are likely to make up their minds once the new manager is in place. Salah will be no different.

Romano reports: "There are a lot of changes going on at Liverpool and they’ve done well to bring in some excellent people like Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, so now the manager will be crucial and then we’ll see what players like Salah decide, I don’t expect it to happen before then. I know there’s talk again about Saudi clubs coming in for the Egypt international, but despite some speculation to the contrary, I’m not aware of imminent proposals and I’m told nothing is happening now/April in general.

"Interest in Salah from Saudi remains strong but it’s not time for proposals, not even for talks from what I’m told. He’s also really happy at Liverpool and being super professional, so there was never any issue, even in the final days of the summer transfer window when they received a big offer from Saudi."

How Salah has performed for Liverpool in 2023-24 Appearances 35 Goals 23 Assists 13 Yellow cards 2 Minutes played 2,543

Salah 'Not a World-Class Player'

According to former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Ince, Salah is not a world-class player 'technically', though he is a world class 'goalscorer'. He has proven that, with 209 goals in 340 Liverpool appearances since joining the club back in 2017.

Speaking recently about Salah and his qualities, Ince said: “Is he a world-class goalscorer? Yes. I think his record speaks for itself. Is he a world-class player, technically? I wouldn't say so.

“I think sometimes when he cuts in on his left foot, putting balls into the box, they are not great. But as a far as a world-class player scoring goals and making things happen, I think yes.”

Statistics from Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-04-2024.