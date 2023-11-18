Highlights Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could receive a "giant offer" to leave Anfield in 2024, with several clubs considering a move for the forward's signature.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could receive a “giant offer” to leave Anfield in 2024, and journalist Ben Jacobs is considering which clubs could potentially acquire the forward’s signature in the new year.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp dismissed speculation in September 2023 that the winger could leave Merseyside soon.

However, interest in the Liverpool talisman has not disappeared as we edge towards 2024, with several clubs from across the globe considering a move for the attacker. Salah is enjoying another impressive campaign in the Premier League but may feel that his time at Anfield is nearing its natural conclusion.

Salah’s future still uncertain

In the summer of 2017, Klopp was just beginning to build his Liverpool dynasty, having arrived at Anfield less than two years earlier. Little did the Reds know that they would be signing a future club legend when they signed Salah from AS Roma in June in a deal worth £34.3m.

The Egyptian international won three Premier League Golden Boot awards and two Player of the Year awards in England. In terms of club honours, Salah helped Liverpool secure their first top-flight title in over 30 years during the 2019/20 campaign, as well as the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, Super Cup, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and Community Shield during his time on Merseyside.

However, during the 2023 summer transfer window, the attacker’s future came into question, with Saudi Pro League representatives desperate to bring him to the Middle East. On the Premier League’s transfer deadline day, Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad submitted a £150m offer to sign Salah, which Liverpool swiftly rejected.

The Asian Champions League participants, then managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, had planned to submit an eye-watering £200m offer to persuade the former Chelsea man to leave Merseyside. But an offer never came, though there have been suggestions that they could return with a new offer for Salah. On 4th November, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool have no plans to negotiate a deal for the 31-year-old during the 2024 winter transfer window.

Liverpool all-time top scorers Player Goals Ian Rush 346 Roger Hunt 285 Gordon Hodgson 241 Billy Liddell 228 Mohamed Salah 198 Steven Gerrard 186 Robbie Fowler 187 Kenny Dalglish 172 Michael Owen 158 Harry Chambers 151 All stats according to Liverpool FC

Jacobs claims that Saudi representatives will return for Salah and suggests that it could be either Al-Ittihad or Al Hilal who make a play for his services. The journalist has also claimed that the Reds would love Salah to extend his current contract, which expires in the summer of 2025. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Liverpool would love Salah to extend his contract, but he will not be short of options in 2024. We know that the Saudi side will be back. That's the first thing to say. It might be Al-Ittihad, but it could also be Al Hilal because the clubs are pretty changeable within Saudi Arabia. “So, Salah will get a giant offer from Saudi for 2024, that much we know. Liverpool are braced for that. But Liverpool are also just not going to roll over and let a top player leave if they think that there's a chance that he might extend a little bit longer. If Salah were to engage with Liverpool, it would be very defined and could be a type of deal whereby he could sign, and there could be a number that still allows him to go, or he could sign, and there could be a mechanism for him to talk to other clubs.”

Liverpool transfer news

Salah’s future isn’t necessarily away from Liverpool, despite rumours that he could be tempted with a move to Saudi Arabia should the offer arrive in 2024. The Athletic’s David Ornstein feels that the forward’s departure from Anfield isn’t “set in stone” and hints that there are suggestions he’d like to stay and continue to play at the highest level in Europe.

Regarding incomings, O Jogo reports that Liverpool are one of several clubs interested in Benfica midfielder Joao Neves. The Portuguese giants are sensing an opportunity, as they did with Enzo Fernandez’s move to Chelsea, demanding that buyers pay his £104m release clause.

Meanwhile, BILD claims that Liverpool have entered the race to sign Bayern Munich and Germany winger Leroy Sane. The 27-year-old's contract with the Bundesliga giants expires in the summer of 2025, hinting that the Bavarian outfit could look to move him on imminently if he is reluctant to commit to his future at the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool return from the international break later this month and, on the 25th, will face the unenviable task of trying to topple Manchester City, the league leaders and current treble holders, at the Etihad Stadium. The Reds close the month on the 30th when they welcome Austrian outfit LASK Linz to Anfield. A win would secure their progression to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

