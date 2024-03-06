Highlights Mohamed Salah is back in training for Liverpool after missing four games.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has missed their last few games due to injury, but the Reds have now received a major boost as he returns to training ahead of their Europa League clash with Sparta Prague.

The Merseyside club have dealt well without the Egyptian attacker, but it's a crucial week for Liverpool as they face Sparta Prague and Manchester City. The return of Salah for both fixtures will be hugely beneficial to Jurgen Klopp, but they will have to be careful not to aggravate his previous injury.

Mohamed Salah Spotted in Training

Salah Has Missed the Last Four Games

Salah has been unavailable for Liverpool's last four fixtures after returning against Brentford in the Premier League a few weeks ago. The former Chelsea forward spent another spell on the treatment table before the game against the Bees, but he suffered a setback and has been unavailable since.

With Liverpool preparing to face Sparta Prague, journalist Ian Doyle has shared a video on social media confirming that Salah has now returned to training with the senior squad. It's a huge boost for the Reds, not just for their Europa League fixture but their pivotal game in the title race against Pep Guardiola's side on the weekend.

Mohamed Salah - 2023/24 League Statistics Stats Mohamed Salah Appearances 20 (1) Goals + Assists 15 + 9 Shots per game 3.2 Key passes per game 2.4 Dribbles per game 0.9 Dispossessed per game 1.9 Overall rating 7.48 Correct as of 06/03/2024

Over the last two months, Salah has featured for Liverpool for a total of just 46 minutes against Brentford, with his last appearance before that coming on the 1st January against Newcastle United in the Premier League. The Merseyside club have managed to stay in the title race in 2024 despite rarely seeing Salah in action, and his return is only going to boost their chances of lifting the trophy at the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has more goals and assists combined per 90 minutes in the Premier League than any other player, excluding those to have played less than 200 minutes.

Liverpool's Injury Crisis is Easing

It's been a difficult few weeks for Liverpool with Klopp forced to utilise a host of different youngsters as the Reds tackle an injury crisis. However, the situation is starting to improve, with Salah spotted in first-team training. Dominik Szoboszlai also made his return in Liverpool's previous fixture.

As per Liverpool World, Ryan Gravenberch wasn't among the group to have trained before the clash with Sparta Prague. Despite rumours of an injury, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was in training. Klopp will be desperate for a fully fit squad to face Man City at the weekend as the Merseyside club battle to win the Premier League this season.

