Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was sent back to England during the African Cup of Nations after suffering an injury for Egypt, and the supporters at Anfield have been sweating on his fitness ahead of the Carabao Cup final. Jurgen Klopp has now provided an update ahead of their trip to Brentford on Saturday, and it's good news for the Merseyside club.

The Reds have been dealing reasonably well without Salah over the last few weeks, but with a huge fixture and a chance to win a trophy approaching, Klopp will be desperate to see the Egyptian international return to his squad.

Salah returned to training earlier this week for the first time since suffering a hamstring problem for his country back in January.

Jurgen Klopp confirms Salah is in contention

Although Klopp might not have been too concerned about Salah being unavailable for their trip to Brentford with the plethora of attacking options he has, the German manager will want a fully fit squad heading to Wembley Stadium as they battle to win their first trophy of the season.

Mohamed Salah - 2023/24 League Statistics Stats Mohamed Salah Appearances 20 Goals + Assists 14 + 8 Shots per game 3.3 Key passes per game 2.4 Dribbles per game 0.9 Dispossessed per game 1.9 Overall rating 7.47 All statistics per WhoScored - as of 16/02/2024

Klopp has now provided an update on Salah after he returned to training this week, confirming that he is in contention to play...

"Salah is back in full training. That brings him automatically back in contention of course."

It's undoubtedly a huge boost for the Reds, but whether he will be capable of playing the game from the start remains to be seen. Even to have Salah available off the bench and then fit enough to start in the Carabao Cup final would be a major positive for the Merseyside club.

Klopp has decision to make in attack

Salah could return and start

The Liverpool boss has plenty of options in his forward line ahead of an important week of football. The Reds face Brentford away before a midweek home fixture against Luton Town, with the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea next weekend. The German manager is likely to rotate his side over the next few games. With a busy week ahead, it will be interesting to see if Salah is risked against Brentford.

Diogo Jota has been in fine form and was recently named the Premier League's Player of the Month, so Klopp is likely to utilise the Portuguese attacker as much as possible to help continue his momentum. Darwin Nunez has started to find the back of the net more regularly than we saw last season, so he's certainly knocking on the door to start week in week out. Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo make up Klopp's other likely options in attack.