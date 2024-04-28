Highlights Liverpool face a dilemma if Mohamed Salah receives interest this summer.

Salah has been a consistent star for Liverpool, but his age could make selling him beneficial.

Incoming boss Arne Slot wants to keep Salah, but selling him could provide funds for aggressive transfers.

Liverpool are set for a huge rebuild under Arne Slot in the summer with the Dutchman likely to mould his side in his own way ahead of the new season - but there is a dilemma ahead if Mohamed Salah comes under interest in the summer, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds were in the hunt for four trophies as early as mid-March having already sewn up the Carabao Cup title in late February. But a shocking run of form has seen them win just three games from a possible nine since; being dumped out of the FA Cup by long-term rivals Manchester United, Atalanta progressing past them over two legs in the Europa League, and one win in four in the Premier League means they are all but out of the title race in the top-flight.

Slot has a decent-sized job on his hands in the summer, though with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all out of contract at the end of next season, their renewals must be sorted this summer in order to plan forward. And whilst Jacobs believes that Slot will want to keep the Egyptian, previous interest from Saudi Arabia springing up once again could force the Reds to play their hand.

Mohamed Salah: Liverpool Future Latest

There have been inklings that Mohamed Salah may move on in the future

Salah came under a £150million bid from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad last summer on Deadline Day; a huge bid nonetheless, but one that Liverpool were unable to accept with such little time left in the transfer window as they would had to have waited four months to source a replacement.

As a result, Salah stayed at Anfield. and he's had yet another strong season in front of goal with 24 strikes and 13 assists in all competitions. Remaining their star attacker, he will be 32 at the start of the season, and so discussions over who his long-term replacement could be will need to be held at some point with his contract up at the end of next season.

And whilst Jacobs - who previously told GMS Liverpool could get a guaranteed fee of £70m for Salah this summer - says that Slot will want to keep the wide man once his move to Liverpool is completed, it would give him money to be "aggressive" in the transfer market.

Jacobs: Slot Wants to Keep Mohamed Salah

Salah has been one of Liverpool's most consistent stars in the last decade

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said:

"The consideration for Slot will be more about how he is going to deal with Trent Alexander-Arnold position-wise, and Liverpool naturally want him to extend [his contract]. "In addition, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah - will they stay or go with Jurgen Klopp? Salah in particular, was he to be sold to Saudi Arabia, would generate - in likelihood - enough money for Liverpool to move quite aggressively in the summer market. "But of course, Slot and many in the Liverpool hierarchy would also be extremely keen on keeping Salah."

Mohamed Salah Sale May Not be Detrimental

Salah is getting older and it could be the chance to cash in

Salah - who Jamie Carragher said was "frustrated" after his row with Klopp against West Ham on Saturday - is without doubt Liverpool's key asset but turning 32 at the end of the season, it's unknown as to how many years of world-class output they will be able to get from the former Chelsea man in the future.

If a decent replacement comes upon the market that Liverpool believe could replicate the success Salah has had, then a sale to Saudi Arabia may not be the worst idea in the world.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's fifth-highest scorer of all-time with 210 goals.

Of course, fans would be distraught that the man they have hailed as the messiah will have left the club, but it may just be the best move from a business perspective to keep Liverpool at the top echelon of the English game.

Related 6 Reasons it Could be Time for Mohamed Salah to Leave Liverpool Mohamed Salah may actually be better off departing Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season due to several factors.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-04-24.