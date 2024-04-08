Highlights James Pearce says Mohamed Salah will be "kicking himself" after not taking advantage of the gaps Manchester United left on Sunday.

Despite scoring a penalty at Old Trafford, Salah was a "million miles" off being at his best and wasn't as involved as usual.

Liverpool have a big decision to make on Salah's future this summer with just over a year remaining on his contract.

Liverpool hero Mo Salah will be 'kicking himself' over his performance against Manchester United over the weekend despite having a record-breaking game, according to The Athletic's James Pearce.

The Egyptian scored a late equaliser from the penalty spot to salvage a point at Old Trafford, meaning only goal difference now separates them from league leaders Arsenal.

It is a three-horse race between Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title, with just a point separating the two teams and a 10-point gap to fourth-placed Tottenham. It makes for an exciting end to the season, and Salah could have a crucial role to play in the race. He set two new records against United over the weekend, and there could be plenty more to come in the weeks ahead. But despite that, it's clear Salah was struggling at Old Trafford.

Salah Will Be 'Kicking Himself' Over Man Utd Performance

But he still overtook Alan Shearer and Steven Gerrard in the record books

Prior to the penalty, it was not the most memorable of afternoons for Salah, and journalist James Pearce thinks the Egyptian will be regretting his lack of impact on the game until the penalty. He said on the latest Walk On podcast: "I think, deep down, Salah will know he was a million miles off his best (against United). Especially with the amount of space and how vulnerable United are. He'll be kicking himself that he didn't do more damage to them."

Pearce pointed out that Salah's late equaliser was a landmark occasion for reasons other than the result. He is now the Premier League player with the most goals against United, and also the most by an away team player at Old Trafford.

"The Egyptian became the Premier League's leading goalscorer against United with 11 goals, going past Shearer's record of 10," Pearce said. "He's also scored six Premier League goals at Old Trafford, that's the most of any visiting player in the competition's history, overtaking Steven Gerrard's five."

Mohamed Salah's Record for Liverpool Appearances 340 Goals 209 Assists 89

Liverpool Have Decision to Make on Salah's Future

Pearce has touched on something that could make for a wider talking point ahead of the summer transfer window. With Jurgen Klopp leaving the Anfield hot seat, there are a number of players that Liverpool should consider listening to offers for when the transfer market opens.

With Salah being a 'million miles' off his best form against United, the murmurs of a possible summer departure will perhaps pick up a little bit of momentum. There is no doubt that Salah is still a top level player who can produce big moments, but with Klopp leaving and Salah turning 32 in June, there could be a conversation to be had.

There was heavy interest in Salah from Saudi Arabia this summer, with the forward's Arabic heritage a key factor in their pursuit of him. That's something that could be revisited in the coming months, with Salah then heading into the final year of his Liverpool contract. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 31-year-old, but it's sure to be an interesting summer ahead.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 08-04-24.