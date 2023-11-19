Highlights Liverpool's success this season can be largely credited to their brand-new midfield, featuring Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Gravenberch.

Mohamed Salah has been in exceptional form and his absence during the African Cup of Nations will be a significant blow to the club.

Jurgen Klopp will have to find a way to replace him, and GIVEMESPORT has now revealed exactly how the Reds could do that.

Liverpool have had an incredible start to the season this year. After a bit of a fall-off last time out, they've bounced back in a major way under Jurgen Klopp this season and that has largely been credited to the side's brand-new midfield. That's fair as well, as the arrivals of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have all been massive for the Reds, and they've been influential in the side's success.

They aren't the only factors, though. Mohamed Salah has been in some of the best form of his career this season and has been simply unplayable at times. The Egyptian has already chalked up 16 goal contributions across the Premier League and the Europa League, and it's hard to imagine where the club would be if they didn't have him in the side.

That's a reality they're going to soon have to face, though, with Salah set to leave the Reds for a period of time in the new year as he takes part in the African Cup of Nations with Egypt. The international tournament means he won't be available for Klopp for a prolonged period of time, and he could prove to be a massive miss for Liverpool. He could be, but there's also a chance that the club do an excellent job of replacing him on a temporary basis.

Whether it's players already in the squad or someone they'll look to bring in during the transfer window, there are a number of options that the Reds can turn to as they look to replace Salah. Let us be clear, there aren't many players on earth that are capable of doing what the Egyptian can at Anfield. We're not saying anyone we list below is able to replicate his impact. Not by any stretch, but they need someone to take his place in the side and these are the best possible options for our money.

Harvey Elliot

While he's very rarely played there for Liverpool this season, Harvey Elliot is still a natural on the right wing and, with his ability, would be a fine stopgap for the Reds while Salah is away. He's not quite hit the heights that many expected him to just yet, but he's still very young and there's plenty of time for him to develop into the elite football that he's shown hints of in the past.

During a loan spell at Blackburn Rovers, Elliot played predominantly on the right wing and the results speak for themselves. He bagged 18 goal contributions in 42 games for the Lancashire side, showing he is more than capable of performing in the role. The 20-year-old is being developed very patiently at Anfield and Klopp is clearly taking his time with the youngster, but with Salah going, this could be the perfect opportunity to give him a test run in the team and see just how ready he is for consistent football at such a high level.

There's no denying how exceptionally talented Elliot is and an opportunity to fill Salah's role may be just the spark he needs to ignite his rise to the top of English football.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Now, we admit this one is very unlikely, but it's still quite a fun idea to speculate. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a game-changer at right-back for Liverpool over the last few years. After coming through the club's youth ranks, he burst into the squad and has revolutionised the full-back position with his effectiveness in driving forward and creating chances for his teammates.

The biggest criticism aimed at the Englishman throughout his career is his defensive ability. As a full-back, he isn't the greatest defender in the world and is relied upon far more for his impact in the final third and down the flanks than he is for defending his own area and dispossessing attackers.

With that being said, there has been a lot of talk recently about whether Trent would be better suited to playing in midfield and Gareth Southgate has even given it a go in the England squad, but why stop there? We want to see just how good he'd be playing on the right wing and really focusing all of his efforts on bursting down the flank and creating chances for his colleagues. It's where he thrives, so there's a strong chance that he'd be excellent in the role. Considering whoever replaces Salah will only be doing so on a temporary basis, with the Egyptian no doubt immediately seizing control of his spot in the lineup again once he's back from the African Cup of Nations, it feels like the perfect chance to trial Trent in a new position.

He's been so effective at right-back for Liverpool over the years, though, and they aren't exactly blessed with many options in the position, so it's unlikely Klopp actually does this, but still, just imagine.

Jadon Sancho

Now, this would be wild, wouldn't it? Out of favour at Old Trafford and essentially banished from the first team after a public falling out with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, Jadon Sancho's career at the Red Devils is effectively over. A move away from the club in January feels almost certain and while there are rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia, he'd be a perfect option to replace Salah for a while.

Under Klopp, there's a strong chance that Sancho rediscovers the form he showed at Borussia Dortmund, and he'd be an excellent option to cover for the Egyptian while he's away, and then he'd add serious depth once he's returned. It looks increasingly likely that the Englishman will leave United on loan rather than on a permanent deal in January, but that works out well for the Reds, who can take him on a temporary basis and see how things play out before they get their star man back.

It's hard to imagine Ten Hag allowing Sancho to join a direct Premier League rival such as Liverpool, but considering some of the moves between England's big six clubs this summer, it's not completely beyond the realm of possibility. There's still a very talented player in the 23-year-old and Anfield could be the perfect environment to bring that back out of him again. Earning wages of around £250k-a-week according to Spotrac, the England star would be a costly addition, but the kind of shock signing that would send shockwaves around Europe.

Domenico Berardi

Considering how impressive he's been throughout his entire career at Sassuolo, it's remarkable that no one has snapped Domenico Berardi up already, and he'd be a fantastic option if Liverpool wants to bring someone in to replace Salah for a while. Aside from a very brief spell at Juventus where he failed to make a single appearance, the 29-year-old has spent his entire career with Sassuolo and has always been solid for the club.

This season alone, he already has seven goal contributions to his name, offering an attacking input that wouldn't quite match what Salah brings to the Reds, but it would certainly be a decent enough temporary fix. Considering his age, Berardi still has a good few years in him but might be open to taking on a supporting role at Anfield behind Salah on a permanent basis if the situation is right and in terms of cover for the Egyptian, Liverpool could do a hell of a lot worse than the Italian.

Ben Doak

Rather than spend money bringing someone else into the club, Liverpool might instead look at some of the younger talent they already have within the squad just waiting for a shot. After all, Salah won't be going for too long, so it might be worth taking a gamble on a younger star in the team rather than look elsewhere anyway and Ben Doak could be the prospect who they turn to.

Signed from Celtic in 2022, the Scot clearly has bags of potential and Klopp rates him very highly. He's already appeared nine times for the Reds since his arrival, including four so far this season and as he continues to develop, there's no reason why they shouldn't give him a run out on the right wing and see if he's capable of taking the opportunity by the scruff of the neck.

It all depends on how close the title race is by the time the African Cup of Nations rolls around, but if Manchester City are already pretty much out of sight and the Reds don't really stand a chance of winning the Premier League, it might be worth experimenting with youth and seeing what the future could potentially hold at Liverpool. To reiterate our earlier point, we're not saying any of these five players are capable of replacing Salah and doing what he does in the Reds' side. He's one of the best players in the world for a reason, but they are going to have to make do without him for a while and these might be the best possible options as they move forward in his absence.

There are obviously some massive names out there that they could go for who might have a better impact in the side, but realistically, they're only really going to be interested in filling the position until Salah is back and as such, these are some of the best candidates for that job.