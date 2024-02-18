8 players who could replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool Liverpool FC Owner: Fenway Sports Group Stadium: Anfield Established: 1892 Manager: Jürgen Klopp Location: Liverpool, England

English Premier League Current Champions: Manchester City Founded: 1992 Domestic Cups: FA Cup FA Community Shield Most Championships: Manchester United (13 titles)

Mohamed Salah Birthplace: Nagrig, Basyoun, Egypt Born: 15 June 1992

Highlights Liverpool will need to search for potential replacements for Mohamed Salah amid speculation of a move away.

The list of potential replacements is based on realistic targets, excluding players like Kylian Mbappe, Bakayo Saka and Rodrygo.

GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at eight players across world football who Liverpool could look to sign to replace Salah at Anfield.

With the continuous speculation surrounding Mohamed Salah about a move away from Anfield, and Jurgen Klopp's departure at the end of the 2023/24 campaign adding fuel to the fire, Liverpool will already be needing to search out potential replacements for the Egyptian. Clubs in the Saudi Pro League, namely Al-Ittihad, have tried to prize Salah away from Merseyside in the last two transfer windows, and are expected to test Liverpool's resolve again in the summer.

Related Six potential jobs Jurgen Klopp could take after 12-month sabbatical Jurgen Klopp has revealed he won't take another management job for at least a year. But where could he end up in 2025?

Although replacing Salah is expected to be incredibly difficult considering what he brings to the Liverpool side in goal contributions, there are enough options out there to shoulder the potential blow. The list of potential replacements has also been based on realistic targets, which means there is no place for the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Bakayo Saka and Real Madrid's Rodrygo, who would likely be unattainable for Liverpool.

Ranking factor

Age

Style of play

Goal contributions

List of Potential Mohamed Salah Replacements Rank Name Age Team Overall Appearances Overall Goal Contributions 1 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 23 Napoli 190 88 2 Leroy Sane 28 Bayern Munich 439 242 3 Karim Adeyemi 22 Borussia Dortmund 216 134 4 Bryan Mbeumo 24 Brentford 237 106 5 Jarrod Bowen 27 West Ham United 327 160 6 Michael Olise 22 Crystal Palace 190 68 7 Johan Bakayoko 20 PSV Eindhoven 146 79 8 Raphinha 27 Barcelona 317 133 All stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 13/02/2024)

8 Raphinha

Barcelona

Arguably, it's a wildcard in terms of a potential Salah replacement. However, Raphinha's name should not be scoffed at by Liverpool supporters, having gained Premier League experience while at Leeds United, under a demanding manager who likes his teams to press the opposition in Marcelo Bielsa. The Brazilian would be able to adapt quickly to a potential return to England's top-flight and, at 27 years of age, is entering the prime of his career.

Raphinha's overall goal contribution is also impressive, with 133 goals and assists in 317 appearances across a variety of clubs and leagues throughout his career so far. Barcelona will also see their manager leave at the end of the season, with Xavi announcing his decision to leave the Catalan giants. As a result, it could see players such as Raphinha leave the Nou Camp in the summer.

Raphinha fairs quite well in comparison to Salah when looking at their respective stats during the 2022/23 season. The Brazilian played twelve fewer games than Salah, and although he is beaten by the Egyptian in the majority of key stats, Raphinha runs the Liverpool forward close in key passes per game at 1.6 compared to Salah at 1.7. The Barcelona forward equals Salah's dribbles per game stat at 1.3 per game.

Raphinha and Mohamed Salah Comparison Stats Raphinha Key Stats 2022/23 Mohamed Salah Key Stats 2022/23 Appearances 25 37 Goals 7 19 Assists 7 12 Shots Per Game 2.2 3.3 Key Passes Per Game 1.6 1.7 Dribbles Per Game 1.3 1.3 Overall Rating 7.04 7.16 Data sourced from WhoScored

7 Johan Bakayoko

PSV Eindhoven

At 20 years old, Bakayoko still has plenty of developing to do. Investing in a replacement for Salah requires many factors to be considered, including age. Liverpool could mould Bakayoko to fit their system under their new manager. He is the youngest player on this list, and as a result, he has fewer appearances than the other potential options to replace Salah.

Bakayoko's goal contributions for his age and the amount of appearances he's made so far in his career are impressive. In 146 appearances, he has 79 goal contributions. This shows he has plenty of potential to kick on and impress in the Premier League, should he move to Liverpool in the future.

Bakayoko had a better overall rating than Salah when comparing their key stats during the 2022/23 season. The PSV winger had a rating of 7.22 compared with Salah's 7.16. Bakayoko attempts more dribbles per game than Salah, at 2 compared to the Egyptian's 1.3. The youngster's stats are made all the more impressive when taking into consideration that Salah made 20 more appearances than Bakayoko.

Johan Bakayoko and Mohamed Salah Comparison Stats Johan Bakayoko Key Stats 2022/23 Mohamed Salah Key Stats 2022/23 Appearances 17 37 Goals 5 19 Assists 5 12 Shots Per Game 2 3.3 Key Passes Per Game 1.1 1.7 Dribbles Per Game 2 1.3 Overall Rating 7.22 7.16 Data sourced from WhoScored

6 Michael Olise

Crystal Palace

A player with Premier League experience would make the transition to Liverpool a lot smoother, and Olise is clearly sought after, having previously attracted interest from the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea. At just 22-years-old, the Crystal Palace forward is still in the infancy of his career and still has time to improve and develop.

In 190 appearances, Olise has 68 goal contributions which includes his time with Reading. His stats during his time at Crystal Palace are made all the more impressive, with the side often found towards the bottom half of the Premier League. Olise would undoubtedly thrive off having better players around him, and his numbers would increase as a result. Some outside of Crystal Palace have questioned his injury record. However, Olise has only missed 16 games through injury during his career to date. His longest injury layoff was due to a hamstring injury, ruling him out between June and November 2023.

While Olise's goal-scoring numbers aren't particularly impressive, he finished the 2022/23 season with just one assist fewer than Salah despite playing six games less than the Egyptian. Olise produced more key passes per game at 1.9 compared to Salah's 1.7, and the Crystal Palace winger also came out on top when it came to dribbles per game at 1.5 compared to the Liverpool forward's 1.3.

Michael Olise and Mohamed Salah Comparison Stats Michael Olise Key Stats 2022/23 Mohamed Salah Key Stats 2022/23 Appearances 31 37 Goals 2 19 Assists 11 12 Shots Per Game 1.4 3.3 Key Passes Per Game 1.9 1.7 Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1.3 Overall Rating 6.99 7.16 Data sourced from WhoScored

5 Jarrod Bowen

West Ham United

Bowen's stock has risen dramatically since joining West Ham United in January 2020 from Hull City. He has developed into arguably one of the most feared wingers in the Premier League. His primary position is on the right wing. However, Bowen has shown his versatility and can play as a second striker or a centre forward.

In 327 appearances, Bowen has 160 goal contributions, and at 27 years old, he is entering the prime years of his career, where his numbers are sure to increase further. For a player as tenacious as Bowen, his injury record is impressive, rarely missing games in his career. The winger has only missed two games through injury in his career so far, due to an ankle problem in January 2024. Bowen's eye-catching performances for West Ham have resulted in international recognition and a call-up to the England squad, where he has made five appearances for the Three Lions to date.

Although Bowen's 2022/23 season stats don't make for great reading when compared with Salah, with the Egyptian beating Bowen in each stat, the England international has a lot of potential and has already almost doubled his goal tally halfway through the 2023/24 season, scoring 11 goals.

Jarrod Bowen and Mohamed Salah Comparison Stats Jarrod Bowen Key Stats 2022/23 Mohamed Salah Key Stats 2022/23 Appearances 36 37 Goals 6 19 Assists 5 12 Shots Per Game 2 3.3 Key Passes Per Game 1.3 1.7 Dribbles Per Game 0.9 1.3 Overall Rating 6.80 7.16 Data sourced from WhoScored

4 Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford

Mbeumo's inclusion on this list, and being so high up, may come as a surprise to many. However, his performances for Brentford in recent seasons have been incredibly impressive. He is predominantly a right-winger, but he can play through the middle as a second striker or a centre-forward. Mbeumo has several attractive attributes. He's strong and has a lot of pace, and he's also left-footed, which means he's more than comfortable when cutting inside.

He is another player with Premier League experience, and Mbeumo has proven he has the quality to succeed in the top flight. In 237 appearances, the winger has 106 goal contributions, which are excellent numbers. There is no doubt Mbeumo would improve even further with better quality players around him, and at 24 years of age, he still has plenty of time to develop.

Brentford finished the 2022/23 campaign with a ninth-placed finish, a great achievement for a side in just their second season in the Premier League. Mbeumo was a huge part of Brentford securing a top-half finish, and although he is beaten by Salah in each key stat, there is no doubt that a move to Liverpool would greatly improve his numbers.

Bryan Mbeumo and Mohamed Salah Comparison Stats Bryan Mbeumo Keye Stats 2022/23 Mohamed Salah Key Stats 2022/23 Appearances 36 37 Goals 9 19 Assists 8 12 Shots Per Game 1.9 3.3 Key Passes Per Game 1.3 1.7 Dribbles Per Game 1.2 1.3 Overall Rating 7.01 7.16 Data sourced from WhoScored

3 Karim Adeyemi

Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool had some interest in Adeyemi before his move to Borussia Dortmund, which doesn't come as a surprise when he has similar attributes to Salah. He is comfortable playing anywhere across the front line and has pace to burn, making him a nightmare for defenders. Adeyemi has plenty of experience for a 22-year-old, having previously played in the Champions League, and that would only make the transition to a club like Liverpool smoother.

In 216 appearances, Adeyemi has 134 goal contributions, and for someone so young, those impressive numbers should only increase as he reaches the prime years of his career. He is perhaps the most versatile option on the list and with age very much on his side, Liverpool could develop Adeyemi into one of the most feared wingers in the Premier League.

Adeyemi, when all things considered, such as playing 17 fewer games than Salah during the 2022/23 season, fairs well against the Liverpool forward. The Dortmund winger attempted more dribbles per game than Salah, at 1.4 compared to 1.3. Adeyemi also had 11 goal contributions in 20 appearances, which is an incredible stat for a player of his age, either scoring or assisting in over half of the games he appeared in.

Karim Adeyemi and Mohamed Salah Comparison Stats Karim Adeyemi Key Stats 2022/23 Mohamed Salah Key Stats 2022/23 Appearances 20 37 Goals 6 19 Assists 5 12 Shots Per Game 1.6 3.3 Key Passes Per Game 1.2 1.7 Dribbles Per Game 1.4 1.3 Overall Rating 6.86 7.16 Data sourced from WhoScored

2 Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich

It is hard to believe Sane is still only 28 years old, as it feels as though the German international has been around for such a long time. There is no doubt that he has had an incredible career to date, and is probably the most accomplished player on the list. He also has Premier League experience, spending around four years with Manchester City.

Sane knows what it takes to win the Premier League, having lifted the trophy on two occasions. The wealth of experience he has would only be a good thing for Liverpool, who have an average age of 25.7. In 439 appearances, Sane has 242 goal contributions, and he still has time on his side. Perhaps the only blot against his name is his injury record, having torn his cruciate ligament when playing for Manchester City in 2019. Unsurprisingly, given his explosive attributes, Sane has also sustained several muscle injuries and that might cause some concern at Liverpool.

Sane played 17 fewer games than Salah yet still performed well in comparison to the Liverpool forward during the 2022/23 season. The German international attempted around 1 more dribble per game than Salah and had an incredible 15 goal contributions in 20 appearances, showing just how vital he is to Bayern Munich.

Leroy Sane and Mohamed Salah Comparison Stats Leroy Sane Key Stats 2022/23 Mohamed Salah Key Stats 2022/23 Appearances 20 37 Goals 8 19 Assists 7 12 Shots Per Game 2.4 3.3 Key Passes Per Game 1.1 1.7 Dribbles Per Game 2.3 1.3 Overall Rating 7.09 7.16 Data sourced from WhoScored

1 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Napoli

Kvaratskhelia is an intriguing player. He is comfortable with both feet, meaning he is a very versatile player who can play on either wing or through the middle. Kvaratskhelia is perhaps the most exciting player on the list, but naturally, there is still a lot of work for him to do to develop his game further, given he is only 23 years old.

With 88 goal contributions in 190 appearances during his career thus far, there's certainly a great deal of potential for Kvaratskhelia. The stumbling block for Liverpool would be the price tag, and Napoli being difficult sellers in the transfer market, but it's still a possible deal to do. His versatility and being comfortable with both feet, resulting in him being able to cut inside from either side, sees Kvaratskhelia top the list.

Kvaratskhelia was the only player on the list to hit double figures in goals and assists during the 2022/23 season, with 22 goal contributions in 30 appearances. Kvaratskhelia had a higher overall rating than Salah, with 7.43 compared to 7.16, and he also attempted more dribbles than the Liverpool forward, with 2.2 per game compared with 1.3. Kvaratskhelia was also the closest to Salah in terms of shots per game during the 2022/23 campaign than anyone else on the list, with 2.5 shots per game compared to Salah's 3.3.