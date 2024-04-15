Highlights Liverpool's squad is facing uncertainty as Jurgen Klopp's end-of-season departure gets closer.

BBC reporter Phil McNulty believes the Reds would consider 'blockbuster' offer for Mohamed Salah this summer.

He adds that Liverpool's next manager and the board face a huge decision on Salah's future with just over 12 months left on his contract.

Uncertainty continues to mar some members of the Liverpool squad as Jurgen Klopp prepares to see out his final few games in charge of the club. With the manager moving on to pastures new in the summer, there are naturally doubts over the futures of some key players. How will the new manager see them? Will they work well together? These are some of the questions Liverpool players will want answered before committing their long-term futures to the club.

Virgil Van Dijk has been coy about his Liverpool future post-Klopp, while Luiz Diaz is said to be angling for a new contract in a poorly timed move. Another top star who could be in the dark is Mo Salah. The 31-year-old forward is heading towards the final year of his contract, as his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2025. BBC Sport's Phil McNulty has addressed Salah's future in a recent Q&A with fans.

Liverpool Could 'Consider' Huge Offer

Salah turns 32 soon and has interest from Saudi Arabia

McNulty has given his thoughts on Salah's future at Anfield. The journalist was asked if now is "the right time" for Liverpool to sell Salah, given his dip in form and big-money interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

He acknowledged that some fans have been talking about that topic, and declared Salah "one of the finest players in Liverpool's history". That's out of the question, but with that comes "huge ramifications" if he is to be sold by Liverpool this summer.

He said: "It's one I have actually heard some Liverpool fans talking about.

"Mohamed Salah has been one of the finest players in Liverpool’s history, with astonishing consistency and goalscoring. To even contemplate selling him would have huge ramifications.

He is, though, 32 in June and if Liverpool did receive a blockbuster offer (and of course if Salah wanted to make the change and take the personal terms on offer) then you could see Liverpool considering it as his contract is running down.

McNulty added: "It may actually make financial sense but the other half of that equation is how can Liverpool, who will also be bringing in a new manager, replace someone who has been a superstar for them? This is not a decision that will be taken lightly as he remains a superb player, even if he has not quite been at his sharpest since returning from a hamstring injury."

Salah Has Already Set Out His Stance

The forward was asked by Sky Sports last month if Klopp's impending departure will affect his own decision to be made about his future at the club. He told them it wouldn't, noting that "it's part of life now, that everything moves."

He did say that, of course, he will leave the club "one day", but again denied that Klopp's exit would have anything to do with that decision as he continues to be linked with a £70m move to Saudi Arabia.

It remains to be seen who will replace Klopp and Liverpool, and whether or not that will have more of an impact on players' decisions.

Sporting's Ruben Amorim and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi have been the biggest names linked, though the Liverpool players are said to want Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders to come in and replace him as their man in charge. Lijnders has already spoken of his desire to become a manager in his own right, and has recently been linked with the top job at European giants Ajax.