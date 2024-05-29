Highlights Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool is uncertain with his contract expiring next summer.

Liverpool may have to sell Salah in the summer transfer window to avoid losing him for free.

Despite interest, Salah hints he may stay at Liverpool, leaving the club in a difficult position.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's future at Anfield is uncertain with his contract running down, and former defender Steve Nicol believes he will be at the 'top of the list' to be sold by the Reds in the summer transfer window.

Salah has been the subject of intense speculation regarding his future with the club. As his contract enters its final year, rumours have been swirling about the possibility of Salah leaving Liverpool, with interest from Saudi Arabia. It's been suggested that the Egyptian international could stay for the 2024/2025 season, but they also won't want to lose him for free next summer.

The former Chelsea attacker has been a vital cog for Liverpool since arriving at Anfield, playing a crucial role in helping them win the Premier League and Champions League in recent years.

Salah Could be Sold by Liverpool This Summer

His contract expires next summer

Salah's £350k-a-week contract is set to expire in 2025, meaning Liverpool have a decision to make when the summer transfer window opens. The Reds won't want to lose him on a free transfer, so they could be forced to cash in if they are unable to convince him to sign on the dotted line.

Former Liverpool defender Nicol has now claimed that he believes Salah is 'top of the list' to be sold by the Merseyside outfit when the market opens...

"I honestly believe that probably Mohamed Salah would be top of the list [to be sold this summer]. Listen, if you're going to get £100m for him, I think you take it."

In recent weeks, there have been reports that Salah is open to staying at Liverpool, despite the interest from other clubs. After the appointment of Arne Slot as the club's new manager, Salah hinted that he will remain at Liverpool next season. Speculation continues that clubs in Saudi Arabia could make a move to secure his signature in the summer, so it leaves Liverpool in a difficult position.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has claimed that the Reds are likely to be in talks with Salah around extending his stay at the club. Despite the potential need for summer additions, convincing Salah, who has been described as 'outstanding' by Jurgen Klopp, to sign a new deal could be high up on Liverpool's priorities.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah provided 28 goals and assists combined in 28 starts in the Premier League during the 2023/2024 season.

Related Liverpool Have 'Enquired' About Deal For Porto's Alan Varela Liverpool have made a first move to sign Porto midfielder Alan Varela after enquiring about his availability.

Liverpool Could Target Summerville as Replacement

Leeds failed to gain promotion

With Leeds United losing in the Championship play-off final, meaning they failed to gain promotion to the Premier League, Crysencio Summerville could now be searching for a move to England's top flight. The talented winger enjoyed an impressive season with the Yorkshire club, and he's destined to ply his trade higher up once again.

According to a report from 90min, Liverpool could make an approach to secure the signature of Summerville when the window opens. Leeds are likely to be reluctant to allow him to depart, but it won't be easy to keep hold of him as they remain in the Championship next term.

All stats courtesy of FBref