The Reds turned down an eye-watering offer from Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad this month.

Jurgen Klopp must have a contingency plan should the forward depart in the next year.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has a “realistic chance” of leaving Anfield in 2024, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update on the star’s chances of seeing the season out with the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp has batted off questions about the winger’s future for several weeks since the closure of the English transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news – Mohamed Salah

Salah’s future has ironically been the transfer story of the summer, despite the fact the forward has remained at Anfield following the closure of the world’s most significant transfer windows. The 31-year-old has entered his seventh season at the club, arriving from Roma for £34m in the summer of 2017.

Whilst dubbed an impressive signing at the time, nobody could have foreseen his impact on Merseyside, transforming the Reds from Champions League also-rans to European and Premier League champions. The 89-cap Egypt international has established himself as a legend at Liverpool, winning the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Super Cup, Community Shield and three Premier League Golden Boot awards.

However, Salah has become the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League after the Middle Eastern country injected millions into their domestic league. According to The Sun, earlier this month, Liverpool were offered a staggering £215m world-record fee for the services of Salah by reigning Saudi champions Al-Ittihad. Representatives from the side managed by former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur head coach Nuno Espirito Santo flew into London during the final week of the Saudi window.

The deal included an upfront payment of £170m, with potential add-ons taking the transfer to a fee of £215m. Salah had been offered £2.45m per week to up sticks and leave Anfield for the Middle East, plus revenue from a large percentage of shirt sales, a £55,000 win bonus and ambassadorial roles for three major Saudi companies. Each firm would be willing to pay him £6m each.

However, Liverpool resisted the offer, and Salah remained on Merseyside. But Jacobs has already told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds are aware that the forward will probably leave in 2024, despite his contract running until 2025.

Liverpool all-time top scorers Player Goals Ian Rush 346 Roger Hunt 285 Gordon Hodgson 241 Billy Liddell 228 Mohamed Salah 191 Steven Gerrard 186 Robbie Fowler 187 Kenny Dalglish 172 Michael Owen 158 Harry Chambers 151 All stats according to Liverpool FC

What has Jacobs said about Liverpool and Salah?

Jacobs has revealed there is a realistic chance Salah will leave Liverpool in 2024, but the forward will remain put in January, committed to seeing through the season at Anfield. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“We know there's a realistic chance that Salah could leave Liverpool in 2024 because Saudi dealmakers will be back. I'm told this will be in a year rather than January, and Salah has committed to the full season. Ben Doak may be looking at these opportunities when he can be Salah’s understudy, hoping to persuade Liverpool to give him those opportunities rather than bring in somebody else who would be above him in the pecking order. The Europa League is a good opportunity for him to have his future in his own hands.”

Are Liverpool looking ahead to life without Salah?

With speculation surrounding Salah’s future at an all-time high, Liverpool would be remiss not considering their options should the club legend leave at the end of the season. The Reds already have Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, who can play out wide in the attack. Meanwhile, Fabio Carvalho, on loan at RB Leipzig, could return and compete for a place in the side next season.

However, on Thursday evening, Klopp deployed academy graduate Ben Doak on the right wing in an attack containing Diaz and Darwin Nunez in their Europa League opener at LASK Linz. The Scottish starlet played in 61 minutes of action, completing 11/14 (79%) passes and producing three out of six successful attempted dribbles, according to FotMob.

Alternatively, Liverpool could turn to the transfer market for their Salah replacement. Having turned down £215m this month, the Reds could demand something in the region of £150m next summer. That would be enough to buy almost any forward in the world, though the Merseyside outfit aren’t known for their lavish spending.

According to reports in Spain (via GOAL), Real Madrid and Brazil forward Rodrygo has been identified as a transfer target for Klopp’s side. The 22-year-old had made over 170 appearances for the La Liga giants, producing 70 goal contributions, before Sunday's derby with Atletico Madrid.

Therefore, Klopp has several paths to take should Salah depart Anfield next summer. But filling the void left by the experienced forward won’t be easy.