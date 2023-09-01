Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is still the subject of interest from Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad on the final day of the transfer window, as Italian journalist Rudy Galetti provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on how the saga could play out at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp hopes to keep the mainstays in his Reds squad after this evening’s deadline.

Liverpool transfer news – Mohamed Salah

According to The Telegraph, Al-Ittihad are prepared to pay £150m to secure the signature of Salah in Saudi Arabia before the closure of the European transfer window at 11 pm this evening. However, intermediaries from the club have not received anything from the Reds to suggest that a deal would be welcomed or is possible in the next few hours.

Privately, Liverpool suggest Salah is not for sale, but the same report claims that this may not deter Al-Ittihad after Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were lured to the Middle East during the market. Klopp’s pre-match press conference ahead of their clash with Aston Villa on Sunday takes place this afternoon, and the German head coach will be asked about the future of the 31-year-old.

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool Stats Appearances 308 Goals 187 Assists 81 Yellow cards 8 Stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Galetti said about Liverpool and Salah?

Galetti claims that Salah “appreciates the idea” of playing in Saudi Arabia and has informed Liverpool of this. The reporter also claims that an “important delegation” from Al-Ittihad are now in Merseyside to try and convince the six-time European Cup winners to let the £350,000 per-week earner leave.

The Italian journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “Salah, on his side, appreciates the idea of playing in Saudi Arabia and has informed, as told last time, Liverpool of this. But Klopp insists there is no time to sign a valid alternative on the market to replace Salah, and Liverpool have the same idea. Anyway, Al-Ittihad haven’t given up and will try to convince Liverpool on a deal until the end of the market. The Saudi market will go on for more days, but we can consider one day is left to effectively close this deal. So, let's wait for the development.

“It's a bit complicated at the moment. But, an important delegation from Al-Ittihad are now in Liverpool to try and convince Salah’s current club to let him go. It’s up to the club and Klopp. Let's wait and see for the final response about this.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What could happen at Liverpool today?

Salah is not the only player who could be on his way out of the door at Anfield today. Transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool will attempt to wade off interest from Al-Ittihad in centre-back Joe Gomez but hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a sale of the former England international.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool and Bayern Munich have exchanged contracts over a deal for midfielder Ryan Gravenberch to move to Anfield. German journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that a deal worth €45m (£39m) has been agreed for the 21-year-old midfielder, who should sign a contract before the transfer window closes today. Klopp hopes the club’s business can come to a satisfactory conclusion this evening, ahead of the visit of Aston Villa on Sunday.