Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia over the last few months, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided an internal update on his future at Anfield, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It's a tricky situation for the Reds with Salah still performing at the highest level, but the Egyptian also reaching the latter stages of his career. The fee they could receive from a club in the Saudi Pro League is likely to be astronomical, and the time remaining on his contract is ticking down.

Mohamed Salah could have departed in the summer

The Saudi Pro League has become an incredibly attractive prospect for many players around Europe over the last few years, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Neymar heading to the Middle East, to take advantage of the riches on offer. Clubs in the league had plenty of success in convincing players to make the switch, but Liverpool didn't allow Salah to make the same move.

Saudi Pro League signings from Premier League Summer 2023 Player From To Riyad Mahrez Man City Al-Ahli Allan Saint Maximin Newcastle Al-Ahli Edouard Mendy Chelsea Al-Ahli Roberto Firmino Liverpool Al-Ahli Ali Al-Zaqan Man City Al-Riyadh Fabinho Liverpool Al-Ittihad N'Golo Kante Chelsea Al-Ittihad Ruben Neves Wolves Al-Hilal Alexandar Mitrovic Fulham Al-Hilal Kalidou Koulibaly Chelsea Al-Hilal Jordan Henderson Liverpool Al-Ettifaq

Al-Ittihad, during the summer transfer window, made an incredible effort to bring the former Chelsea winger to Saudi Arabia, offering a whopping £150m to try and prise him away from Anfield. The Merseyside club stood firm, naturally being unwilling to lose one of the best players in their history, but with his contract expiring in 2025, the choice will be his if he opts not to sign a new deal. This could force Liverpool to cash in next summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

It's understood that clubs in Saudi Arabia remain interested in securing the signature of Salah and will continue to test Liverpool's resolve. Will the Reds cave in and allow him to leave, considering the substantial fee they are likely to receive?

The money on offer from Saudi Arabia could be too much for Salah to turn down, especially if he gives himself the chance to leave Liverpool for free. The former Roma man might not have long left in his career, so earning as much as possible over the next few years could help set his family up for life.

Sheth has suggested that the interest from Saudi Arabia isn't going to go away, with Salah the number one target that the league want to bring in. The Sky Sports reporter adds that he doesn't believe Liverpool will entertain any offers in the January transfer window, and if they had their way, they wouldn't be doing any business for Salah at all. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"He's still got another year left on his contract after the summer. I cannot see Liverpool doing any business with Mohamed Salah in January. If they had their way they won't be doing any business with Mohamed Salah at all. That will not stop Al-Ittihad and the Saudi Pro League to try and get Mohamed Salah. He is their number one target, make no mistake about it. It's like the dream signing for the Saudi Pro League. Liverpool will try all they can. I know he's in his 30s but he just doesn't seem to be stopping in his trajectory. He just seems to be getting better and better and better."

Jurgen Klopp could already be looking for his replacement

Whether Salah departs in January, next summer, or after that, the Merseyside club will have to prepare for him eventually leaving Anfield. With less than two years remaining on his contract, there's no guarantee that he will extend his stay, so Liverpool need to have a contingency plan in place.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool will continue to monitor Jarrod Bowen, despite him signing a new long-term deal at West Ham United. Per the Mirror, Liverpool have earmarked Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane as a potential replacement for Salah. The report claims that Klopp and his recruitment team are willing to smash their transfer record to prise him away from the Bundesliga club.

Losing Salah will undoubtedly be a scary thought for Liverpool fans, but there's no reason that Klopp can't develop another winger into one of the best in the world as he has done with the Egypt international.