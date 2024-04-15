Highlights Liverpool's senior players, including Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk haven't stepped up in recent days.

Former Red Emile Heskey says he expected the Anfield trio to deal with the pressure better than some of their younger teammates.

Liverpool's season is in danger of unravelling following successive home defeats to Atalanta and Crystal Palace.

A trio of senior Liverpool players have warned that they should know how to deal with the pressure facing the Reds. Jurgen Klopp's team have suffered shock back-to-back home defeats, losing 3-0 to Atalanta on Thursday before slipping to a 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Liverpool players have come under criticism for their performances, which has saw them concede four goals without reply at Anfield in the space of four days. They will be looking to their senior stars to steady the ship and help put things right. That includes the likes of Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Virgil Van Dijk.

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey says he will not be accepting excuses from those players in particular, as the Reds look to put things right. They will start with a difficult trip to Atalanta for their Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday. Then three days later comes Fulham away, before a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park three days after that.

Liverpool Players 'Should Know by Now'

Emile Heskey is not accepting excuses from a Reds trio

Heskey has acknowledged that many of the Liverpool players have not been in this position before. The pressure is mounting in the Premier League, there is still some expectation that they can turn around their Europa League tie, and everyone wants to send Jurgen Klopp off on the best possible note.

But with that said, it's time for the senior players to step up and make those expectations reality. "You could say that this is the pressure [affecting Liverpool's players]," Heskey told BBC Sport. A lot of them haven't been in this position, but then you have got players like Salah, Robertson, Van Dijk - all these players who have been in this position and should know the pressure and how to deal with it by now. I can't really give that as an excuse."

Heskey also noted that the inability to take chances is becoming a "common theme" with the current Liverpool team. He also agreed with Jurgen Klopp that the players should not be criticised too much, because they are ultimately the players who got Liverpool into the position they are in near the top of the Premier League table and into a European quarter-final.

Liverpool's Remaining Fixtures

The Reds have eight more Premier League games to go in their push to win the title. After Atalanta on Thursday, they have the aforementioned visits to Fulham (April 21) and Everton (April 24).

After that, they face West Ham (A), Tottenham (H), Aston Villa (A) and Wolves (H). The most pivotal of those games could come against fourth-placed Aston Villa, who are flying under Unai Emery and racing against Tottenham for a top four spot in the Premier League this season. A good result at Fulham and a win in the Merseyside derby could set Liverpool up for an exciting last four games of the season. They will be hoping to send Jurgen Klopp off on the best possible note. They have, of course, already won the Carabao Cup this season.