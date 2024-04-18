Highlights Liverpool are reportedly considering a summer move for West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus.

The Reds see the Ghanaian as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah if the Egyptian leaves Anfield.

Kudus has been described as a "£100m player" despite costing West Ham just £38m last summer.

Liverpool are "looking" at potential statement summer move for West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus this summer. He would be seen as a potential replacement for Mo Salah, whose future at the club is as uncertain as it has ever been.

A new winger has "become a priority" for Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window, and reports in Spain say that Kudus is a "promising option" they are taking a look at. It's unclear how much he would cost Liverpool at this stage, but it would be unlikely that he would command such a huge wage as Salah - at least initially.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia have held a long-term interest in Salah, and made a big-money bid for him last summer. Salah is under contract until the summer of 2025, so has just over a year left on a deal. Liverpool might be inclined to cash in on Salah to avoid losing him on a free next year. A lot also depends on who the new manager will be at Liverpool, and whether or not Salah will have a good relationship with Klopp's replacement.

Salah Would Leave Big Shoes to Fill

Kudus is the man the Reds want

If Salah does leave the club, he will do so as a club legend. The Egyptian is already widely regarded as one of the best forward players in the club's history. He has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup during his time at Anfield.

But they seem to think Kudus is the man who can step into those shoes. The 23-year-old joined West Ham from Ajax in a £38million deal last summer but his former coach Jeremy Seethal told The Athletic in January that he is now a "£100m player". He won two league titles and one domestic cup in the Netherlands, and got into the league's team of the month four times. He scored 27 goals in 87 appearances for Ajax and became one of their star players.

This season, Kudus has already scored 13 goals and assisted another four in the Premier League this season. His ability to play off the left wing would make him a good replacement for Salah, and his familiarity with the Premier League will also make him an attractive target.

How Kudus and Salah compare in 2023-24 Premier League Kudus Salah Appearances 28 26 Goals 7 17 Assists 4 9 Shots per game 2 3.6 Dribbles per game 3.5 0.9 Fouled per game 2.4 0.8 Rating 7.19 7.36

Moyes Does not Want to Lose Kudus

West Ham's Instagram account labelled Kudus "majestic, magnificent and magical" with a clip of one of his goals from their 5-1 Europa League victory over Freiburg last month.

Speaking last week, Moyes said of Kudus: "He will be important for us going forward in the future as well. He's a young boy who has only just come into the Premier League and he's settled in incredibly well.

"It's not easy to start well in the Premier League, and a lot of the players who come from overseas find it quite difficult, but I think Mo, though, because of the experience he's had - in Denmark, the Netherlands and now the Premier League - it has given him a better coverage of different leagues. We're really enjoying the way he is playing for West Ham, I think he has a lot of development to come in the future and he's settling in nicely here."

Statistics from WhoScored.com. Correct as of 18-04-24.