Liverpool have been observing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo at Anfield over “the last couple of years”, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to rebuild his options in the middle of the park this summer.

Liverpool transfer news – Moises Caicedo

According to sources in Italy, Liverpool are preparing a double raid of Brighton for the services of Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, with the latter also gaining the attentions of Manchester City.

The Reds could be looking at a fee of over £150m for the Brighton duo, though this may be necessary given that they have four midfielders out of contract this summer.

Caicedo, in particular, is unlikely to come cheap after Brighton put a £90m price tag on his head during the January transfer window to wade off interest from Chelsea and Arsenal, and the midfielder has since signed a new contract at the Amex Stadium.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool could look at signing the 21-year-old if they miss out on the services of Borussia Dortmund and England teenager Jude Bellingham.

And Sheth agrees with this point of view, stating that the Merseyside outfit will look at alternatives if Bellingham’s move to Anfield appears unlikely.

What has Sheth said about Liverpool and Caicedo?

When speaking about Liverpool’s pursual of Bellingham, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “However, I was thinking about this as well. On the flip side, Liverpool will look at alternatives if Jude Bellingham isn’t coming.

“I know Caicedo was one that they've been looking at. He's been a player of interest to them in the last couple of years.”

Would Caicedo be a good signing for Liverpool?

Caicedo has seamlessly adapted to Premier League football over the past two seasons and has played a big part in Brighton’s excellent campaign in the top-flight this term.

The 30-cap Ecuador international has made 29 appearances for the Seagulls this campaign, hitting the back of the net once whilst providing a singular assist.

The defensive qualities Caicedo brings make him such an exciting prospect, having made 2.9 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per game in the Premier League this season, as per WhoScored.

The 5 foot 10 star is also an exceptional passer of the ball, as displayed by the fact he ranks in the top 15% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for pass success rate (87.3%) per 90 minutes over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

It looks like Caicedo has the potential to become one of the world’s leading players in his position over the coming years, and Liverpool could do a lot worse than move for the Ecuadorian should a transfer for Bellingham not transpire.