Highlights Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville is being monitored by Liverpool and other clubs.

Summerville has been in superb form this season with 17 goals in 39 Championship games.

Liverpool could be looking for a replacement for Mohamed Salah if the Egyptian leaves this summer.

Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville has been in brilliant form for the Championship promotion hopefuls this season, and while nothing is advanced yet journalist Fabrizio Romano is expecting lots of interest in the Dutchman this summer according to his Daily Briefing today.

Liverpool are one club planning for life on and off the pitch ahead of a transformational summer at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp will depart after nine years at the helm, while some of the club’s senior players, including Mohamed Salah, have also been tipped to move on following a generation spell on Merseyside.

The club have been forced to dip into the managerial market for a new head coach, while they are also monitoring potential recruitments to replace any outgoings at the end of the season.

Summerville Being Watched by Liverpool And Other Clubs

The winger played 34 times for Leeds in the Premier League from 2021-2023

Liverpool fans know this man well, but not fondly. The Dutch attacker struck a dramatic 89th-minute winner at Anfield last season, wriggling through a trio of Red shirts before poking the ball beyond Alisson for a famous win.

The goal, which gave Leeds a 2-1 win, ended the club’s 21-year wait for a win against Liverpool while delivering a hammer blow to the Reds’ top-four hopes. It was also Virgil van Dijk’s first defeat at Anfield after 70 previous unbeaten games.

Romano hinted Summerville has caught the attention of the Liverpool hierarchy after an impressive season for Leeds in the Championship this season. The 22-year-old has scored 17 goals in 39 Championship games this season as Leeds chase Premier League promotion.

Romano said in his Daily Briefing: “I’ve been asked by some fans about links with Liverpool and others, and for sure many, really many clubs are monitoring Crysencio Summerville ahead of this summer.

“At the moment I’m told there’s nothing advanced with anyone, but interest will be there. Clubs will push, then it will be up to Leeds United to make a decision in the summer."

Mohamed Salah’s Future Could be Dictated By Ruben Amorim

The Egyptian star could be heading for the Anfield exit door this summer

It could be one in, one out at Liverpool in the summer with Salah tipped to move on after seven years at the club. Salah arrived on Merseyside in a £36.5 million deal in 2017 and has been a sensation under Klopp, scoring a staggering 208 goals in 337 games.

The 31-year-old was strongly linked with a big-money move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia last summer, which did not come to fruition, but reports suggest the Saudi Pro League club could reignite their interest this summer.

However, his future could be down to potential incoming manager Ruben Amorim. Journalist Dean Jones has claimed the Portuguese coach will have the final say on the forward’s future, should he join the Reds.

"Mohamed Salah is being linked with an exit again and if fresh bids arrive, Liverpool have a big decision to make. Obviously, Amorim will get input into how he sees this team evolving and how he views Salah within that team if he is appointed as Liverpool's next manager.

"But this is the last chance to really cash in on Salah for big money. Salah definitely will feel a loyalty to Liverpool and might want to help them transition into a new era without Jurgen Klopp, but there always comes a time for change, and it’s not a transfer that can be ruled out for the moment."