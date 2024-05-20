Highlights Liverpool are targeting Juventus's Federico Chiesa to bolster their attack under new boss Arne Slot.

Chiesa's versatility as a right-winger and goal-scoring abilities make him the ideal target for Liverpool.

Juventus may consider selling Chiesa for a bid of around £51m to aid them in their potential rebuild.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has a huge task on his hands in replacing Jurgen Klopp after the Germans' nine-year stint as Anfield boss came to an emotional end on Sunday afternoon - and the Dutchman has reportedly targeted Juventus star Federico Chiesa to help him through the teething process at Anfield by bolstering the Reds' attack.

Liverpool looked on for a famous quadruple after Klopp had announced that he would be leaving in the summer back in January, and having taken the Carabao Cup alongside reaching the quarter-final stages of the FA Cup and Europa League alongside sitting top of the Premier League momentarily, it seemed to be the fairytale exit that fans had dreamed of.

That didn't quite go to plan; exits to Manchester United and Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the respective cups and a serious drop-off in form in the league saw their season crash without a whimper.

Federico Chiesa: Liverpool Transfer Latest

Chiesa has been a mainstay in Juventus' team for four years

A report from TuttoJuve states that Liverpool have been 'monitoring' Chiesa for several years, and with the transfer window on the horizon, have stepped up their interest in his services. Liverpool chiefs were in attendance for the Coppa Italia final, where Chiesa featured up front for 70 minutes in a 1-0 win over Atalanta to record their first piece of silverware in three years.

With his versatility - initially being a right-winger when coming through the youth ranks at Fiorentina - Chiesa can play in any position, but his proficiency on the left means that he is the ideal target for Liverpool to chase.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Federico Chiesa has scored 45 goals in Serie A over his spells with Fiorentina and Juventus

The Reds’ interest in the Italian is a clear sign of their desire to improve and challenge at the top of the Premier League and European football once again; though Juventus have no intentions of letting Chiesa leave.

However, the report states that if Liverpool present a bid of around £51m, it could well force the Old Lady into a decision with a huge amount of money being paramount to a potential rebuild, though a new player would need to be brought in to accommodate Dusan Vlahovic.

Chiesa Could be Perfect Foil for Mohammed Salah

Salah isn't getting any younger and long-term options could be needed

Chiesa, who has been described as a 'world-class' winger by retired Italy defender Alessandro Pierini, has been a livewire for Juventus since he joined the club back in 2020. A highly heralded youngster at Fiorentina, the Turin-based outfit parted with a loan fee of £10million for his services from 2020 through to 2022, before mustering up a fee of around £54m to sign him on a permanent deal two years ago.

He’s had a mediocre second half of the season in any case. After beginning the campaign in red-hot form by scoring four goals in his first five Serie A games of the season, it’s only been another three strikes in his remaining 26 games playing on the left and behind Vlahovic - but his overall skillset and reputation may not be enough to warn Liverpool off of any move in the summer months.

The Reds boast Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo as their left-wing options, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez up front and Mohammed Salah on the right; but with supposed back-up Harvey Elliott featuring in a midfield role more often than not, some strong competition for the Egyptian winger could be needed and Chiesa has goalscoring in abundance, acting a superb long-term backup and eventual first-team player should he sign.

Incoming boss Slot needs to be proactive in the transfer market, with central midfield, centre-back and replenishments in attack all being needed at Anfield if the Dutchman is to make a positive impact in his first full season on Merseyside.

