Highlights Willian Pacho is among the players Liverpool have looked at ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano says interest is yet to materialise into any formal negotiations for the Colombian.

Liverpool will likely face competition from Arsenal should they pursue a move for the player.

Liverpool are monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt central defender Willian Pacho ahead of a potential summer move, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp’s expected replacement Arne Slot faces a big summer ahead with a view to maintaining the success the Reds have experienced under the German manager.

The defence has emerged as a key area for reinforcements with Joel Matip expected to depart the club at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract. The 32-year-old has missed the majority of the current season with an ACL injury sustained in the 4-3 win against Fulham in early December.

Along with Frankfurt’s Pacho, the Reds have been linked with a host of centre-backs in recent weeks. Chelsea’s Levi Colwill has been a rumoured target since last summer, while Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio is also among the names tipped for a move to Anfield.

Liverpool Monitoring Pacho

Reports of interest in Pacho have emerged in recent weeks with the defender’s form for Frankfurt catching the attention of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool. The 22-year-old Ecuador international has missed just one Bundesliga game this season as they currently sit sixth in the standings with one game left to play.

Romano says Pacho - whose defending has been described as "world-class" by Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmoller - is among the players Liverpool have looked at with the club holding a strong appreciation for the way Dino Toppmoller’s side play. However, there has not yet been any formal approach and no negotiations have taken place.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

“At the moment I’m hearing Pacho has been one of the players that they’ve been monitoring. They’ve been really attentive to the Eintracht situation, so they appreciate the way they play and they believe that there are some players with really good talent there. “Liverpool have been scouting and following the player, but there is still no negotiation between clubs or on the player’s side to the club. It’s still early.”

Pacho began his senior career in his homeland of Ecuador before he made the move to Europe in January 2022 to join Belgian Pro League side Royal Antwerp. Last summer, he made the step up to the Bundesliga in Germany with Frankfurt, where he is under contract until 2028.

Arsenal Also in the Race for Pacho

If Liverpool are to make a move for Pacho in the upcoming transfer window, they will likely face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal. The two clubs have battled it out at the top of the table for most of the league season, but it is the Gunners who have kept the pace with Manchester City in the latter stages of the campaign.

Despite already having one of the strongest defences in the division, Mikel Arteta could look to further strengthen his defensive ranks with the addition of Pacho. Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg reported last month both Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in the defender, who would likely cost €50-60m in transfer fees.