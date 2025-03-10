Liverpool are unlikely to pursue AC Milan forward Rafael Leao and could instead explore a move for a Premier League-proven attacker this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have been linked with Leao over the past couple of weeks, but his exit from San Siro remains ‘very difficult’ as he has never pushed for a move away from the club.

According to Jacobs, there is nothing advanced between the Portugal international and Liverpool at the moment, as the Premier League leaders are still considering their options ahead of the summer window.

Arne Slot’s side are more inclined to move for a striker with experience in the English top flight, with Brighton & Hove Albion star Joao Pedro also on their shortlist.

Liverpool Tracking Joao Pedro

Rafael Leao move ruled out

Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Liverpool have multiple strikers on their radar, including Pedro:

“Leao has never really pushed to leave Milan, and it makes it very difficult. My intel is there's nothing advanced between Leao and Liverpool. “And if they are to move for a number nine, then it's perhaps more likely that they will explore a more proven Premier League player first, with Joao Pedro, for example, being one of the names on their list.”

Pedro has been impressive for Brighton this season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in 22 Premier League appearances under Fabian Hurzeler.

The 23-year-old, praised as 'incredible', has netted in each of his last three top-flight games, including one in their 2-1 home win over Fulham on Saturday.

Pedro is under contract at Brighton until June 2028 and is unlikely to be available for cheap, with the south coast club reportedly demanding ‘a massive fee’ for the Brazil international.

Liverpool are expected to sign a new striker this summer if Darwin Nunez departs, as he has recently emerged as a target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Joao Pedro's Brighton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 22 Goals 8 Assists 6 Expected goals 6.8 Expected assisted goals 3.6 Minutes played 1,609

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-03-25.