Liverpool have 'concrete' interest in signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White as they look to add to their attacking options in January or the summer, according to Football Insider.

Gibbs-White, who has been described as 'special', moved to Forest from Wolverhampton Wanderers back in 2022, and he's quickly established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League. The English star has flourished under Nuno Espirito Santo, with the Tricky Trees battling for a top-four finish in the table at the moment.

Gibbs-White's versatility could make him a useful option for Arne Slot's side, with the 24-year-old capable of playing in the middle as well as out wide. Although he's playing the best football of his career at Forest, a move to a side like Liverpool could be attractive for him.

Liverpool Have Concrete Interest in Gibbs-White

He's a top target for the Reds

According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool have 'concrete' interest in signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Gibbs-White. The 24-year-old has been identified as a 'top target' for the Merseyside club who are eyeing new additions for the January and summer transfer windows.

The Reds are said to be keen on bringing in a 'playmaker', with a summer deal deemed more likely than one in the winter. Forest are expected to knock back any approaches in the January transfer window, but they could find it difficult to refuse a strong offer in the summer.

Gibbs-White has produced six goals and assists combined in the Premier League so far this season, but it would be interesting to see if his numbers would increase in a better side. Unfortunately for the former Wolves midfielder, becoming a guaranteed starter for the Reds would be tricky.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been deployed in an attacking midfield role under Slot this campaign, and the Hungarian international has rediscovered his form over the last few months. Considering Nottingham Forest paid a whopping £43m to secure Gibbs-White's signature when buying him from Wolves, the Midlands outfit would likely demand a hefty fee to allow him to head through the exit door.