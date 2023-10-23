Highlights Liverpool fans have a rich history of delivering catchy chants that pay tribute to former players and managers, creating an extensive and impressive soundtrack at Anfield.

The chants transcend generations, with songs like "Luis Garcia, He Drinks Sangria" and "Steve Gerrard" becoming fan favourites and part of the club's culture.

The passionate support from Liverpool fans is evident in their chants, creating an electric atmosphere at matches and earning high praise from players and managers who have experienced it.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in world football and their success on the pitch is reflected by a long list of popular chants - both past and present - that reverberate around Anfield and away sections on matchday.

The passionate and vociferous support of the Reds is regarded as one of the most impressive in the sport, with several players and managers giving glowing reviews of their visits to Liverpool’s iconic home ground.

Whether it’s a dramatic European night under the lights or a high-stakes Premier League clash, Liverpool fans have a rich history of delivering an extensive soundtrack, full of amusing and catchy chants.

Many of those songs can transcend generations, with plenty of chants paying tribute to some of the club’s most cherished former players and managers.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we’ve narrowed it down and picked 20 of Liverpool’s best and most memorable chants over the years.

20 Luis Garcia, He Drinks Sangria

Luis Garcia,

He drinks sangria,

He came from Barca to Liverpool,

He's five foot seven,

He's football heaven,

So please don't take our Luis away.

19 The Scouser In Our Team

The Scouser in our team!

The Scouser in our team!

He's Alexander-Arnold,

He's Alexander-Arnold,

He's Alexander-Arnold,

The Scouser in our team!

Read more:

18 He Wears The Number 20

Oh, he wears the number 20,

He will take us to victory,

And when he’s running down the left wing,

He’ll cut inside and score for LFC,

He’s a lad from Portugal,

Better than Figo don’t you know,

Ohhh, his name is Diogo!

17 We'll Be Coming Down The Road

We'll be coming,

We'll be coming down the road,

When you hear that noise,

From the Bill Shankly boys,

We'll be coming down the road!

16 Just Can't Get Enough

His name is Suarez and he wears the famous red,

I just can’t get enough, I just can’t get enough,

When he scores a volley or when he scores a head,

I just can’t get enough, I just can’t﻿ get enough.

He scores a goal and the Kop go wild,

And I just can't seem to,

Get enough,

Suarez!

Da da da da da da da da da da da Luis Suarez!

Da da da da da da da da da da da Luis Suarez!

15 Liverpool’s Number Nine

His armband proved he was a red,

Torres! Torres!

You'll Never Walk Alone it said,

Torres! Torres!

We bought the lad from sunny Spain,

He gets the ball he scores again,

Fernando Torres! Liverpool's number 9!

14 Jurgen Said To Me

I'm so glad that Jurgen is a Red,

I'm so glad he delivered what he said,

Jurgen said to me, you know

We'll win the Premier League, you know

He said so,

I'm in love with him and I feel fine.

13 He’s Virgil van Dijk

He's our centre-half,

He's our number four,

Watch him defend,

And we watch him score,

He'll pass the ball,

Calm as you like,

He's Virgil van Dijk,

He's Virgil van Dijk.

12 The Egyptian King

Mo Salah! Mo Salah! Mo Salah!

Running down the wing,

Salah, la la la la la la,

The Egyptian King!

11 He's Big, He's Red

He's big,

He's red,

His feet stick out the bed,

Peter Crouch,

Peter Crouch!

10 We Love You

We love you, Liverpool, we do!

We love you, Liverpool, we do!

We love you, Liverpool, we do!

Oh, Liverpool, we love you!

9 Steve Gerrard

Steve Gerrard, Gerrard,

He’ll pass the ball 40 yards,

He’s big and he’s f*cking hard,

Steve Gerrard, Gerrard.

Read more: 20 Greatest Players In Liverpool History (Ranked)

8 Red And White Kop

On a Saturday afternoon,

We support a team called Liverpool,

And we sing until we drop,

On the famous Spion Kop.

We all live in a red and white Kop,

A red and white Kop,

A red and white Kop,

We all live in a red and white Kop,

A red and white Kop,

A red and white Kop.

7 Si Señor

There's something that the Kop wants you to know,

The best in the world, his name is Bobby Firmino,

Our number nine,

Give him the ball and he'll score every time,

Sí Señor,

Give the ball to Bobby and he will score.

6 We’ve Won It Six Times

Divock scored in Spain,

And the Reds went f*cking insane,

14 years and now kings of Europe once more,

We've won it six times,

We've won it six times,

We went to Madrid and won it six times.

5 Poor Scouser Tommy

Oh, I am a Liverpudlian,

And I come from the Spion Kop,

I like to sing, and I like to shout,

I go there quite a lot! (Every week!)

We support a team that plays in red,

A team that we all know,

A team that we call Liverpool,

To glory we will go!

We won the league, we won the Cup,

We've been to Europe too,

We played the Toffees for a laugh,

And left them feeling blue! (Five-nil!)

One two,

One two three,

One two three four,

Five nil!

Rush scored one,

Rush scored two,

Rush scored three,

And Rush scored four!

4 Poetry In Motion

We are Liverpool!

Tra la la la la!

We are Liverpool!

Tra la la la la la la la!

We are Liverpool!

Tra la la la la!

We're the best football team in the land!

Yes, we are!

3 Fields Of Anfield Road

All round the fields of Anfield Road,

Where once we watched the King Kenny play (and could he play!)

Stevie Heighway on the wing,

We had dreams and songs to sing,

'Bout the glory, round the Fields of Anfield Road.

2 Allez, Allez, Allez

We conquered all of Europe,

We’re never gonna stop,

From Paris down to Turkey,

We've won the f*cking lot!

Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly,

The Fields of Anfield Road,

We are loyal supporters,

And we come from Liverpool!

Allez, allez, allez!

Allez, allez, allez!

Allez, allez, allez!

Allez, allez, allez!

1 You'll Never Walk Alone

When you walk through a storm,

Hold your head up high,

And don't be afraid of the dark,

At the end of the storm,

There's a golden sky,

And the sweet silver song of the lark,

Read more: Liverpool fans produce breathtaking rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' after Barcelona winWalk on through the wind,

Walk on through the rain,

For your dreams be tossed and blown,

Walk on, walk on,

With hope in your heart,

And you'll never walk alone,

You'll never walk alone.