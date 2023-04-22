Liverpool's hopes of signing Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in the summer might have ended following their recent managerial change, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Liverpool desperately need reinforcements in midfield in the transfer window and the Dutch international was previously viewed as a more realistic alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool transfer news - Ryan Gravenberch

The Reds have reportedly stepped up their interest in Gravenberch according to The Times, with the player failing to find his feet during his debut season with the German giants, having moved from Ajax last summer for £16 million potentially rising to £20 million. The same publication believes the player would be available for as little as £25 million - a far more cost-effective solution after Liverpool were recently priced out of the running for Bellingham's signature.

Despite this, Bayern's appointment of former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could give the Dutch prodigy a new lease of life in Bavaria, meaning Liverpool will have to turn their attention, once again, elsewhere.

What has Jacobs said about Liverpool and Gravenberch?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "With Ryan Gravenberch, Liverpool like his profile and they had a historical interest in him before he joined Bayern. But as I've reported before, I'm still told that a summer move is unlikely, because Thomas Tuchel and Bayern still want to give that transfer - which is relatively new, of course - time.

"If Julian Nagelsmann was still at Bayern, I think there'd be a very strong possibility that Gravenberch would go because the manager and the player didn't always see eye to eye. Nagelsmann got a bit frustrated by Gravenberch's lack of awareness off the ball and defensive discipline, at times. And one of the first things that Thomas Tuchel did was tell Gravenberch that he's got a clean slate.

"Bayern's position is still that they've got a player with great talent, a strong profile and a high ceiling at the right age. So they want Gravenberch to be patient and fight his way more regularly into Bayern's starting XI, which makes it very difficult for Liverpool."

Who should Liverpool target in the summer?

If Gravenberch is indeed unavailable, another name that has been mentioned is Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes, a player who Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have been interested in for some time. Given that the player only moved to Wolves in August, and for a club record fee of £38million, they would have to really stump up to secure his services.

Instead, maybe they should cut out the middle man and target Manuel Ugarte, currently impressing at Nunes' former club Sporting, who also has an appealing £52 million release clause.