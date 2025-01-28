Jeremie Frimpong has revealed that he almost signed for Liverpool before spending his youth career at Manchester City. Currently plying his trade for Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen, the Dutchman has established himself as one of the brightest young prospects in European football, and one of the best right-backs in world football, period.

But, with the uncertainty surrounding Reds right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold's future, there could still be a chance that the 24-year-old could get to live out his dream of playing for Liverpool. The club have expressed their interest in the Dutch international in the past, and with countryman Arne Slot now at the helm, pursuing Frimpong as a potential replacement is not entirely off the cards.

Frimpong Had Liverpool as His First Choice

He ended up going to Manchester City as it was closer to home

Sitting down in a video interview with Rising Ballers, Frimpong detailed how, when he was younger, he played in a tournament which had various scouts attend, including those from both Liverpool and Man City. His team made it to the final, and he would go on to score a hat-trick, which impressed the scouts.

He then admitted that he had chosen to sign with Liverpool, but due to the distance, he ended up joining the team closest to him in proximity, which was the Sky Blues.

"I was playing striker and scored a hat-trick in a final, I won player of the tournament. There were scouts there, like Liverpool, Bolton, Man City and a lot more. But I chose Liverpool first. I was going to sign for them, but back then, driving wasn't a thing; my family wasn't driving like that, and it was far. And obviously, Man City was local, so I tried Man City next, and it made more sense. It was 15 minutes on the bus."

Frimpong would spend nine years in City's academy set-up, where he made 68 total appearances for the under-18s, UEFA under-19s, and under-21s, scoring three goals and seven assists. But he would move to Scottish side Celtic in 2019, where he made his senior debut, and in 51 appearances for the club, he won three trophies, all of which came during his first season, before securing a move to Leverkusen.

Frimpong Could Potentially Replace Alexander-Arnold

The Liverpool right-back has been linked with a move away from Anfield

Close

Since joining Leverkusen in 2021, Frimpong has developed under former Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso into one of the very best players in his position, often using his electrifying speed.

When Alonso was linked with a move to Liverpool as a potential managerial replacement for the then-departing Jurgen Klopp, Frimpong was also linked with a move to Anfield. When asked about this possibility, he left many wondering with a fairly vague, yet elusive, statement.

"Liverpool? Great club, with history. That would be great. Who knows what the future will bring!"

Of course, neither move panned out, with Slot brought in as manager, where, so far, it has been a huge success with Liverpool topping both the Premier League and Champions League tables.

But there could be trouble down the line. With Alexander-Arnold's contract expiring in the upcoming summer, there is growing uncertainty that the Three Lions star will still be at his boyhood club next season. With suggestions of a possible move to Real Madrid, Liverpool are now reportedly eyeing a swoop for Frimpong as his natural replacement. Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez has been identified as another target, with ageing left-back Andy Robertson's future also unclear.

In 171 appearances for Leverkusen so far, Frimpong has netted 27 goals and assisted 41 more from right-back. The 24-year-old was instrumental in Leverkusen's unbeaten run to the Bundesliga title last season, whilst they also claimed both the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup in a tremendous season for the German outfit. They also reached the final of the 2023/24 Europa League, though they fell at the final hurdle to Ademola Lookman's hat-trick for Atalanta.

As such, Frimpong would likely be an ideal target, and likely Liverpool's first choice to replace Alexander-Arnold. With his rapid pace - clocking a top speed of 35.96 km/h - and his ability to bomb up and down the right flank in both attack and defence, key attributes of his that could help mitigate the loss of someone of Alexander-Arnold's stature and prowess at the club.

Perhaps Frimpong will finally get his first choice of club from his youth days, all these years later. After all, good things come to those who wait (and work hard to earn them), something the Dutchman certainly has.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 28/01/2025.