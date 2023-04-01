Liverpool's rumoured pursuit of Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga is a "no brainer" ahead of the club's midfield rebuild this summer, Transfer Insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds had earmarked Jude Bellingham as their primary target, but reports suggest hopes of landing the England international have appeared to dwindle.

Liverpool transfer news - Gabri Veiga

According to ESPN, Liverpool are just one of a number of top European clubs eyeing a summer move for Celta Vigo midfielder Veiga.

It's claimed by the outlet that the La Liga side have a €40 million (£35 million) release clause in the player's contract, with a move away from Spain already being touted.

Sources have told the news outlet that Liverpool, along with the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United and AC Milan are all interested, whereas reigning European champions Real Madrid are also keeping their eye on him.

It comes after a botched attempt to sign Veiga by Premier League duo Leeds United and Bournemouth, who both moved in for the dynamic midfielder during the January window.

Instead, having successfully kept hold of Veiga in the winter window, it looks as if Celta's resistance is unlikely to fend off interest the second time around.

While he is contracted to the Vigo-based outfit until 2026, the attractiveness of Veiga's £35 million release clause is expected to spring clubs into action this summer, with further reports claiming FSG are ready to green-light the signing.

What has Dean Jones said about Veiga's rumoured move to Liverpool?

When quizzed on the talented prospect, Transfer Insider Jones expressed confidence that Liverpool would get this deal across the line, should Jurgen Klopp sanction the move.

Pointing towards Veiga's relatively low release clause as the main reason, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Looking at the figures involved, it seems like a bit of a no-brainer for me.

"If it's somebody they genuinely want to go and pursue, then it actually seems like a decent valuation.”

What would Veiga offer Liverpool's midfield?

A tricky operator, Veiga would almost certainly inject a touch of much-needed energy into Liverpool's often lagging midfield.

Enjoying a fruitful campaign for Celta, Veiga has notched up 12 G/A from 25 league matches, of which nine of them are goals.

As such, Veiga has established himself as one of Celta's most important assets, with WhoScored rating the 20-year-old as the club's third-highest-performing player.

Unsurprisingly, Veiga's underlying numbers also impress, with the Liverpool target ranking in the top one per cent of midfielders for shots, non-penalty xG and non-penalty goals per 90 minutes (FBref).

What's more, despite his tender age, Veiga is also an accomplished operator with the ball at his feet, as the starlet ranks inside the top two per cent of midfielders for successful take-ons each match.