Highlights Liverpool are targeting goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili first summer signing.

The Valencia glovesman could be sent out on loan straightaway with him not wanting to be back-up to Alisson.

Slot and Co are keen on Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi for midfield reinforcement.

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Valencia and Georgia star Giorgi Mamardashvili, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed that the 23-year-old could be loaned out straight away.

Still yet to sign a new player this summer, the Reds are hoping to conclude the transfer window on a positive note and one of the areas in need of strengthening is between the posts with Adrian now at Real Betis.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mamardashvili notched the second-most number of minutes for Valencia (3,289) in La Liga last season.

Alongside Adrian’s recent adieu, Caiomhin Kelleher’s Anfield future is also hanging heavily in the balance, which means that Arne Slot and Co would dip their toes into the market before the summer transfer window closes for business at the end of the month.

Liverpool Monitoring Giorgi Mamardashvili

Georgian stopper could be loaned out straightaway

Despite boasting one of the best goalkeepers in world football in the name of Alisson Becker, Liverpool are still in the market for additional reinforcements in the goalkeeper department – hence their interest in Mamardashvili, who is reportedly 'keen' on a move to Anfield.

Talking on Playback, the ever-reliable Romano suggested that the Reds’ interest in the 23-year-old, previously described as 'sensational', remains concrete ahead of a prospective move, all while they have spoken to the 21-cap Georgia international’s agents.

“I told you here onPlayback a few days ago that Liverpool’s interest in Mamardashviliremains something concrete, and I can tell you that, as of today, the story remains on. Liverpool have, on the table,the possibility to go for Mamardashvili, Liverpool know there is this opportunity, Liverpool spoke to the agents of the player, Liverpool spoke to Valencia via the agents of the player.

The football insider then suggested that it is now up to Liverpool whether they table a proposal for the Euro 2024 star. What would happen in the event of him becoming Liverpool’s first summer signing, per Romano, the glovesman would be loaned out, as he would not play second fiddle to Alisson.

“Now it's on Liverpool. They have to decide whether they sign Mamardashviliand,in that case, loan him outbecause Mamardashviliwould not stay to be back-upfor Alisson. So Liverpool’s goalkeeper next season will be Alisson, 100% no doubts, no chance to change, then Mamardashviliwould be an opportunity in this moment.”

Zubimendi Offered New Contract Amid Liverpool Interest

Offer ‘nowhere near’ Liverpool’s proposal

Another area that Liverpool are keen to address before the conclusion of the summer trading period is central midfield, particularly from a defensive standpoint. Real Sociedad ace Martin Zubimendi has emerged as the top option.

An impressive figure for Spain at Euro 2024, Slot and his entourage are pushing to sign the midfielder, 25, this summer to allow Alexis Mac Allister more attacking freedom in the upcoming season.

Zubimendi's 23/24 La Liga Stats vs Real Sociedad Squad Metric Output Squad rank Minutes 2,655 2nd Pass success rate (%) 86.4 6th Tackles per game 1.6 7th Interceptions per game 1.2 1st Clearances per game 1.7 =6th Overall rating 6.88 4th

La Real, however, are keen to retain his services beyond the summer and have offered him the chance to sign a new contract with the club’s president, Jokin Apperibay, meeting with his agents over a potential extension.

That said, Romano has revealed that Real Sociedad’s proposal is ‘nowhere near’ what the Reds are prepared to offer, which means his switch to the Premier League behemoths is becoming all the more likely.All statistics per WhoScored